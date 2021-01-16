This is the latest, and close to last, installment of my ongoing rhyming chronicle of the presidency of Donald J. Trump, based, as always, on his words and acts. Note: It can be sung to the tune of “The Yellow Rose of Texas.”
UNDER SIEGE
I wake up in the mornings
And I can’t get out of bed
I pull the covers higher
But I can’t escape the dread.
I don’t know how to spend my days
I don’t know what to do
Jack took away my Twitter toy
And robbed me of my coup.
They stole the whole election, folks —
You know I can’t be beat —
And now the steal continues
As they tell me I can’t tweet!?!???
Geez, Twitter was my megaphone
My weapon and my stage
My reason to get up each day
My way to stoke the rage.
Then Zuckerberg suspends me?
And now Parler’s plug is yanked?
They’re banning my supporters
In the hopes that they’ll feel spanked?
Dream on, you big tech weenies
You will never drain my swamp!
My fans will spring up somewhere else
Each time that you go whomp!
At least my subjects love me still
They know that I’m their liege
They’ll die to save my kingdom
And protect me from this siege.
You know what really guts me, tho?
The meanest, saddest snub?
Is how the PGA announced
They won’t play at my club.
Sniffles.
Don’t talk to me of treason
Or the Capitol’s assault
’Tis I who am in danger
My supporters aren’t my fault!
Oh, spare me all the blather
Like “sedition” and “incite”
It’s not my fault folks rioted
Because I told them, “Fight!”
It’s not my fault they stormed the Hill
And climbed the Congress walls
Or stole old Nancy’s lectern
While they rampaged through the halls.
It’s not my fault they’re tacky
And they wore those low-class clothes
The camouflage, the capes, the horns!
Embarrassing, Lord knows.
It’s not my fault they shoved the cops
Or that a few folks died
If anyone claims otherwise
The truth is they have lied!
It’s not my fault they love me
And they think I love them back
Their love for me’s my heroin
My daily dose of crack.
It’s not my fault the congressmen
Were cooped up in a room
Afraid that all those rioters
Might bring their death and doom.
So some were anti-maskers?
And they let the virus spread?
You can’t blame me for congressmen
Who wind up sick or dead.
Coughs.
I won’t be held “accountable”
Oh, how I hate that word
I’ve never been accountable
To start now is absurd.
Apologize? Forget it!
And resign? You must be sick!
I vow to go out swingin’
I’m no wimp like Tricky Dick.
And what about my civil rights?
Don’t tread on my free speech!
The 25th Amendment? Bah!
How dare they say, “Impeach!”
Impeachment will stoke anger, tho
And that won’t be all bad
I sharpen anger like a sword
When all my fans get mad.
Sniffles.
My enemies are everywhere
Don’t mention bleepin’ Pence
That coward has abandoned me
He’s safe up on his fence.
My staff is fleeing from my house
Like roaches chased by fear
But I? I’m going nowhere
I am gonna stay right here.
This whole thing reeks of Orwell —
No, I haven’t read his stuff —
But people say he’s very good
His words are very tough.
You say the right wing’s got it wrong?
“Orwellian” means like me?
I’m sorry, I heard otherwise
While watching Fox TV.
Yawns. Stretches.
OK, I’m getting out of bed
I’ve got to get to work
I never, ever want it said
That all I did was shirk.
I’ll give away some medals
And I’ll show I’m tough — I will!
I’ll do some executions
’Cause I’ve still got time to kill.
Some say that I’m deluded
And some say I’m evil — pure
Some say that everything I’ve done
Is ’cause I’m insecure.
Some say I am like Nero
Who played fiddle while Rome burned
But, no, I am no Nero
’Cause that loser never learned ...
That when your kingdom’s burning
You cannot just up and flee
You’ve got to stage a photo-op
And be seen on TV.
Looks in mirror, cinches tie
Those Texas folks still like me
So I’m boarding Air Force One
To go somewhere that’s warmer
And they love a big shotgun.
I’ll hit the town of Alamo
To stand upon my stump
To praise my giant, awesome wall
And cry: Remember Trump!