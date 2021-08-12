Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.