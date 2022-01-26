A criminal enterprise run by a bunch of bumbling, inept clowns who can barely get out of their own way is a criminal enterprise nonetheless.
As details have begun to emerge about efforts by those working on behalf of then-President Donald J. Trump to put forth slates of fake electors in an attempt to overturn the will of the voters, the depths of their foolishness is enough to make one laugh out loud. Unless one considers what this hapless group was attempting, that is. That makes one despair for our future.
Still, none of it should be any real surprise. It’s all of a piece, really, when one takes a serious look at the former reality TV star’s presidency. From the very start, just after Trump assumed office in January 2017, Kellyanne Conway, councilor to the president, said White House press secretary Sean Spicer had been citing “alternative facts” regarding attendance at Trump’s inauguration.
Four years later, the Trumpers were looking to install alternative electors. That they were far from successful is worth cheering, but that they thought they could get away with it at all is exceedingly worrying.
What they were endeavoring to do is a crime, and a very serious one at that. As reported by CNN, Trump reelection campaign officials set to work on a scheme to have fake electors in seven states — Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada and New Mexico — meet in December 2020. The officials went so far as to draft fraudulent certificates that were sent to the National Archives.
The details read like the plot of an absurdist comedy sketch. “Hey, I’ve got it — how about we whip up some fake electors, OK, and then ...”
“And then Trump will stay in the White House, right?”
“Yeah, exactly!”
The harebrained idea would have seen the fraudulent certificates presented to then-Vice President Mike Pence, in his constitutional role as presiding officer at the Jan. 6, 2021, session of Congress. If Pence opted to accept the fake slates, Trump would have remained president.
Here’s what needs to happen next: The vague 1887 law that does not clearly define the powers of the vice president in recording electoral votes needs to be updated. Then, the Department of Justice must look to charge those who were working to defraud the U.S. government. All of them, up and down the line.