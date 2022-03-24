Thank you, Canada. It took longer than it should have, but our across-the-river neighbor announced last week that, as of April 1, COVID testing would no longer be required for travel into that country.
Travelers in both directions must still be vaccinated and entry into Canada still requires uploading proof of vaccination to an app before crossing. Neither demand is especially burdensome.
It’s been a long time coming. The two countries closed their borders as the COVID-19 pandemic overran the continent two years ago. Canada reopened its border to travelers last August, but required expensive and time-consuming molecular testing for travelers. The United States reopened its border in November. Both require vaccinations.
Canada eased its testing requirement Feb. 28, and on April 1, will end it altogether. Get ready, Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Some, including Reps. Brian Higgins and Chris Jacobs, are mildly critical that both countries still require proof of vaccination, but the decision isn’t unreasonable: COVID-19 is still with us, enough that both Pfizer and Moderna, makers of the two dominant vaccines, are requesting emergency authorization for a second booster shot; Pfizer for those 65 and older, Moderna for all adults. And an omicron subvariant is sweeping through Europe. It is expected to reach the United States and cause a spike in infections, though possibly not hospitalizations.
If there is a glitch in the new rules, it is that some travelers may neglect to upload their information to the ArriveCAN app. That could cause backups at the bridges. Still, we suspect that most Western New York travelers will be well aware of the requirements before reacquainting themselves with the joys of Canada.
It will certainly be desirable to do away with the vaccination requirement at some point and with the ArriveCan app. That day will come. For now, though, both countries are maintaining a perfectly acceptable level of caution.