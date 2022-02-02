I recently recovered from COVID-19. It was a breakthrough case but still a truly miserable experience.
I wish I could report our state’s nursing homes are recovering from COVID-19. Yet the virus’ effects may yet decimate care for our most vulnerable Granite Staters.
Prior to the pandemic, the shortage of health-care workers was the topic of discussion at regular meetings of a Monadnock Region Healthcare Workforce Group, and the shortage has grown much more catastrophic since. Nationally, roughly 400,000 employees have left the nursing home sector since March 2020.
Based on federal data, New Hampshire nursing homes had an occupancy of 87.3 percent in 2019; it is now around 75 percent. Facilities work hard to maintain quality for those they are serving: As of Dec. 8, 2021, federal data showed that direct care hours per patient day were higher in New Hampshire (4.17) than any New England state other than Maine (4.47).
Yet, to an untenable degree, maintaining such staffing has required the use of predatory staffing agencies, largely based out of state. Federal intervention has been requested in the face of rampant price-gouging, by both provider and nurse advocates, and by 195 U.S. House members of both parties — including New Hampshire’s.
The state itself, which also must use such agencies to fulfill its public health duties, is also paying exorbitant costs
Moreover, for nursing homes to maintain staffing is not the same as increasing it, which is why facilities with so many empty beds are turning away prospective residents — jamming up hospitals and denying nursing-home access to those in home and community-based settings that might need to step up, even if temporarily, in their care level.
Compliance with the federal vaccine mandate upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court will exacerbate staffing challenges for some providers in vaccine-resistant areas. As of Jan. 16, federal data showed that 90.72 percent of our state’s nursing-home workers were vaccinated. To lose even a single vaccine-resistant worker, let alone several, amidst a workforce crisis so severe that administrators are assisting in tray service for residents will not improve the ability to build capacity.
Direct federal aid has been woefully inadequate — unless you’re an airline. In fact, a recent investigative report found the Biden administration siphoned off billions of dollars from the congressionally appropriated Provider Relief Fund to buy vaccines, similar to something the Trump administration had done. Thus, if it were not for the past use by Gov. Sununu of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to save care we would have seen a wave of facility closures.
The governor, who has had bipartisan support on this, is to be thanked. But surviving is not thriving, regrettably, and facilities are on the brink. Is there hope on the horizon?
In Concord, the bipartisan Senate Bill 412 would implement a Medicaid rate increase that legislators had intended to grant last July 1. The bill has already passed out of the Senate Finance Committee unanimously. It must pass into law, and it must be augmented by additional CARES Act funds for providers or funding from the American Rescue Plan Act dollars the state received.
This is not a crisis of the state’s making, but only the state can fix it. The federal government has been missing in action.