With the coronavirus pandemic turning the world upside down, it’s time we begin thinking about our best strategy — once the pandemic is over — for creating a nation that relies less on blame and finger-pointing and more on good will, diplomacy and mutual understanding. Fortunately, we already have an institution that has succeeded in doing just that. It’s called the Peace Corps.
Most Americans know about the Peace Corps in name only. They have little knowledge about the impact it has had on millions of lives since it was established by President Kennedy in 1961, including more than 253,000 volunteers who have served in 141 countries.
Like many other college seniors in 1963, I was in a quandary as to my educational/vocational future. So, when President Kennedy was assassinated that November, I made an immediate decision to apply to become a Peace Corps volunteer.
About two months later I, along with 165 other recent college graduates, was accepted to a Peace Corps training program at Columbia University, designed to train teachers for secondary-school teaching positions in Nigeria, West Africa. The intense, but wonderful, 10-week program included classes in West African history, culture, politics, Muslim culture and religion, West African athletic activities, as well as a practice teaching experience.
During my two-year Nigerian assignment, I taught biology and chemistry at the Abuja Secondary School, a boarding school of 300 highly motivated boys. Acceptance to the government-sponsored school was based exclusively on the entrance exam. The faculty consisted of four graduate Nigerians of different tribal backgrounds, two Brits, one Pakistani, one Indian and three Peace Corps volunteers. We came to know our students well, especially with after-school social and athletic activities
My experience as a volunteer was among the most exciting and memorable times of my life. During those years, I spent three school vacations (a total of seven weeks) volunteering at a Danish mission hospital as a lab technician focusing on parasitology. This experience motivated me to consider a career in medicine. In fact, I was one of the earliest returned volunteers to apply to medical school.
Peace Corps volunteers were often referred to as “grassroots diplomats.” Volunteers lived within the communities in which they worked; teachers in boarding schools generally had on-campus housing, though other volunteers often rented housing, which may or may not have included indoor plumbing. Many volunteers — myself included — had a bicycle, but otherwise traveled by existing local transportation. To travel longer distances, I hitchhiked and would routinely pay a couple of extra shillings to be able to sit in the truck cab rather than to ride in the potentially dangerous bed of the “lorry” — crammed with other passengers, along with several goats and sheep and usually a number of chickens. It often took the better part of two days to travel 200 miles from the Abuja Secondary School to the Numan Mission Hospital located near Cameroon. With local drinking water and food often being unsafe, traveling Peace Corps volunteers carried their own supplies including bottles of Pepsi or Fanta, along with snacks of crackers and cans of sardines.
My two years as a Peace Corps volunteer were without threat or danger, though that has not always been the case. Since its formation in 1961, evacuations have occurred in individual countries only as a result of political instability including war, devastating floods and earthquakes. Five years ago, all Liberian Peace Corps volunteers were evacuated because of the dangerous, though localized, Ebola virus outbreak.
However, as a result of the recent and ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all 7,300 current volunteers working in 63 countries were evacuated from their host countries just about a month ago. Their projects and jobs, as well as friendships and relationships, suddenly came to an abrupt end.
Those in their first year of Peace Corps service were told of the probable opportunity to reapply for an accelerated return as Peace Corps volunteers to their host country. Yet no one knows the duration of the pandemic, when international boundaries might reopen, or when convenient international airline travel might become a reality. Appropriately, evacuated volunteers do have modest readjustment in financial support in addition to medical care and psychological support.
Modest funding for continued operation of the Peace Corps was included in the recently passed stimulus package. Yet Congress will have to be convinced to allocate greater funds for the Peace Corps to revamp and resume activities at its prior level.
Though the budget for the Peace Corps is only about 1 percent of the U.S. foreign operations budget, a small minority of the legislature has been against continued funding for these last few years. On the other hand, a separate group of senators and congressmen who have previously served as Peace Corps volunteers continue to be very strong and enthusiastic advocates for continued worldwide “grassroots diplomats.”
Because of the ongoing pandemic, the recent total evacuation and the Peace Corps’ funding tension, the long-term future and success of the corps remains a big question. Clearly, the skills and enthusiasm of Peace Corps volunteers provide significant services to the host countries and forms strong relationships with their coworkers as well as others in their communities. In addition, the individual volunteers benefit tremendously from their extended international experiences.
We must work together to be sure that the Peace Corps survives and that funding is fully committed.