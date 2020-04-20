To the Class of 2020,
As many of you already know, Gov. Sununu announced Thursday afternoon that the state of New Hampshire will be continuing remote learning for the remainder of the school year.
I, for one, am still in shock. This is far from the senior year that I was expecting, and far from the message I wanted to deliver to you all this evening. Although I will continue to encourage you all to stay positive, please know that your feelings of anxiety, anger, and sadness are completely normal and understandable.
During these times I think it is important to reflect on your time at Keene High School and what it meant to you. Think about everything you’ve learned, not just inside the classroom, but about yourself as well. Our teachers and staff members have taught us valuable lessons about the world that we can apply in any facet of our lives. Many of us have made friendships that will last for the rest of our lives.
My favorite part, though, is the unforgettable memories that we have made together over the past four years. From pep rallies to sporting events to watching the sun rise every morning over Scripture parking lot, they have the ability to make us smile and laugh and sometimes even cry. I know that it feels like the world is ending right now, but life doesn’t stop after your time at Keene High School is done. I am certain that as a group of innovators, high achievers, and truly intelligent people, we will change the world in unimaginable ways, and I am so honored to be a member of the Class of 2020.
Although the future is full of uncertainty, my duty to serve as your class president is far from over. I want to reiterate that Class Council is working closely with KHS administration and SAU 29 to find a way to host a prom, graduation, and all other senior events. No dates have been confirmed for these events yet but we are dedicated to making them happen.
The CDC, state officials, and SAU 29 are continuing to monitor all ongoing changes regarding COVID-19, and Class Council and I will update all of you with any new information regarding the date and details of these events as they arise.
In regards to the future, it breaks my heart that I can’t congratulate you all on your amazing accomplishments in person over the next few weeks. I know many of you are in the process of choosing a college or have already decided where you will be attending. Some of you are planning to serve in the armed forces or planning on joining the work force.
I can’t wait to see what amazing things you all accomplish and it brings me so much joy to see you achieving your dreams. Just because we can’t be in school to celebrate all of these amazing plans doesn’t mean they should go unnoticed. I encourage all of you, no matter what your plans are after graduation, to submit an entry to the senior spotlight so you can be honored!
Martin Luther King Jr. said, “We must accept finite disappointment but never lose infinite hope.” In times like these, remember to look for the good in everything around you, thank your first responders and front-line workers for their continued efforts to keep us safe, and support one another.
Thank you all for your patience and compassion during these confusing times, and should you have any questions or concerns please feel free to reach out to me or any of your other executive council members.
Be kind to one another and stay healthy,
— Mackenzie McGreer
Senior Class President
Keene High School 2020