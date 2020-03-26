Our community requires political will at all levels.
We’re in a time of crisis and our state requires strong, decisive leadership. The decisions need to be backed up by the best science and metrics at our disposal. Decisions can’t be made based on “gut feelings” or what makes the most people happy.
COVID-19 is a crisis requiring leadership to make tough decisions that save lives. Cases of COVID-19 in New York are doubling every three days. Postponing the decision to dramatically change our socializing patterns is causing the disease to spread quickly, which will mean more deaths here in Cheshire County and our surrounding communities.
In China, shelter in place has been the only effective tool to slow the spread of COVID-19. There are no proven medications or immunizations on the near horizon.
An ever-increasing number of states and cities have issued shelter-in-place orders. In China, Wuhan province locked down on Jan. 23. At that time there were 771 active cases. Three weeks later, Wuhan had its peak at 58,000 cases (according to the Society of Hospital Medicine).
This morning, we are already at roughly 50,000 cases in the U.S. without a nationwide lockdown (New York Times). The CDC estimates that if we went into complete lockdown, we would still need to hospitalize 3-4 million people with 800,000 individuals requiring ICU-level care. In our country there are 500,000 acute-care beds and 100,000 ventilators. The math is clear; action is paramount.
At our core, Cheshire Medical Center is here to care for our community, including existing patients, friends, family members, neighbors and colleagues who become infected with the virus. The reality is that health care workers are on the front line of this emergency and if we’re overwhelmed by a surge in patients, then we run the risk of replicating the dire situation that exists now in Italy.
If we lack the political will to protect our citizens nationally, then we need to act at every other level to do the right thing. We don’t have excess health care capacity here at home or nationally. We are scrambling at this early stage with basic health care supplies.
The only way to protect ourselves and our society is for a clear directive from our state leaders to follow the lead of other nearby states in issuing a mandatory shelter-in-place order for the citizens of New Hampshire. If we don’t respond boldly with this health care crisis, many of us will not see the economic turnaround that all of us desperately want to occur.
The time to act is right now.