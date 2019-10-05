The words of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee’s accused killer were chilling.
“(There) ain’t no age. Period. Age 8 to 80,” he said in a recording played during his murder trial on Monday. “Eight days, eight seconds in this world, or 80 years, this is what I’m telling you.”
Alleged gang member Dwright Doty was laying out the rules of the streets. He revealed with uncanny honesty that in the senseless, unregulated anarchy of street justice, rules are careless and uncompromising.
He made it clear that anyone who gets in the way of senseless killings between warring factions of young black men is fair game for execution. There’s no age limit.
Tyshawn landed in the midst of a deadly war between his father’s gang and Doty’s gang, according to prosecutors. Walking to his grandmother’s house, dribbling a basketball along the way, the child was lured into an alley and shot in the head at close range.
The unfortunate circumstances of Tyshawn’s birth, being the son of a reputed gang member, made him a target for revenge. But if we are to believe what Doty said in that secretly recorded jailhouse tape, it could have been anyone.
Doty’s words offer a stunning revelation about the mindset of young gunmen who terrorize neighborhoods every day and leave in their wake a pool of dead bodies that accumulate faster than the blood can be wiped from the pavement.
In a few short sentences, what he told us revealed more about the ruthless mentality behind the killings in Chicago than he likely intended to divulge. He left us breathless with anxiety and shattered with disappointment, knowing for sure now that these murderers have no boundaries.
We have always known that the young people who foolishly kill each other see no value in their own lives. Doty has given us a glimpse into just how worthless some gang members view the lives of others.
It doesn’t matter if it’s an innocent newborn or a grandmother full of wisdom. They are worthless in the eyes of young men who are convinced by all they have seen and done that life itself has no value. It is merely a steppingstone to an untimely death.
Until now, it was easy to consider that innocent bystanders were killed by amateurs who simply didn’t know how to fire a gun straight. They held it cocked to the side or fired from a distance the way they’d seen it done in the movies, as if they were mimicking Dirty Harry. But that is not the case.
The bullet that grazed 5-month-old Lejend Baskerville last week was deliberate. The baby might not have been the target, but the gunman who fired a hail of bullets near the South Shore bus stop where she rested in her mother’s arms knew they would land somewhere. It did not matter if it was in an infant’s leg. It was inconsequential that fragments from the bullet would end up in her diaper.
The shooting that scarred this baby was willful and callous. It was the act of a heartless human who believed, like Doty, that “(there) ain’t no age.” Even if the carelessly fired bullet was meant for someone else, Lejend veered onto the path of a shooter hellbent on taking a life and became collateral damage in his mission.
The death of Tyshawn has opened a troubling yet important window into the evolution of gangs on Chicago’s streets. Police have long known that much of the violence is a result of petty fights among splintered factions, many of which begin on social media, and are carried into the streets with deadly consequences.
What is most revealing about this case, however, is how far gang activity has strayed from what once was the norm. Young children, the elderly and even athletes used to be spared from its wrath. Not any more.
Chicago gangs have always been ruthless, but underneath their vicious, monstrous activities, occasionally lay a streak of humanity. Even Al Capone boasted that in spite of being “pegged as one of those bloodthirsty mobsters you read about in storybooks … I’m human. I’ve got a heart in me.”
While some would debate that claim, it is obvious that the rules of street violence in Chicago have changed drastically since the 1920s. Even in the 1960s and 1970s, when warring factions of the Gangster Disciples and the Vice Lords were leaving a trail of blood on the South and West sides, there were codes of behavior. Leaders levied harsh punishment for those who broke the rules.
But in 2019, murder has evolved. Death is bestowed by wayward, unreasonable groups of young men who aren’t afraid to die and are determined to take along with them anyone they encounter on that path.
This callous way of thinking crystallizes the challenge we face in finding a cure for the violence. If shooters are as heartless as Doty makes them out to be, we are dealing with not just a societal issue but an evil force that has transformed human beings into men without souls.
How do you stop an army of soulless killers?