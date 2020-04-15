Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Low 29F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Low 29F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.