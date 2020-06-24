Many Americans were surprised by last week’s landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision extending job discrimination protections from the 1964 Civil Rights Act to people who identify as lesbian, bisexual, gay or transgender. The case represents one of the most far-reaching advances in civil rights law in many years, but court-watchers had been unable to predict which way the ruling would go.
Yet, as Justice Neil M. Gorsuch noted in writing for the 6-3 majority of the court, Title VII of the act expressly prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of “sex.”
“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undistinguishable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids,” Gorsuch wrote. The ruling was based on the written word of the law, he said, “and all persons are entitled to its benefit,” even if those who enacted it 56 years ago would not have imagined the many ways it would apply.
Gorsuch is one of the recently Trump-appointed justices whose presence on the court contributed to the unpredictability of the outcome in Bostock v. Clayton County. Voting with him was Chief Justice John Roberts, who had dissented in 2015 when the court upheld the legality of same-sex marriage.
The sudden change in job equality for individuals of differing gender identities is a reminder that the nation’s progress toward a more perfect union can sometimes take big leaps. Also encouraging was the 6-3 margin, a welcome sign of judicial decisionmaking based closely on the law, not simply the inclinations of the respective justices.
The remaining four majority votes did indeed come from the liberal side of the court — justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan. In dissenting, three conservatives — Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Brett Kavanaugh — recognized the very point made by Justice Gorsuch in extending the application of the law. In their view, however, it amounts to “legislating” by the court instead of leaving that to Congress.
Congress can make its own move, if the Senate will do it. A key difference between the cases involved in this week’s ruling and others before it is that the rights involved are established by an act of Congress and did not call for the court to decide a constitutional question. LGBT people still face limitations on access to housing, health care, adoption of children and in other areas, depending on state laws. The Trump administration has restricted military service by transgender people and last week overturned Obama-era protections for them against sex discrimination in health care. Those areas are addressed in the so-called Equality Act, passed in 2019 by the House of Representatives but thus far getting no action in the Senate. It would extend to all 50 states the protections already in effect in 21 states, including Connecticut.
Republicans in the Senate are not likely to want to entertain such action, even though some spoke out along the same lines as Justice Kavanaugh, who came right out and congratulated gay and lesbian Americans for succeeding in their decades of effort for equal treatment. As of now, however, the party has re-inserted a plank from 2016 in its platform for this year’s presidential race, condemning “the Supreme Court’s lawless ruling” that legalized same-sex marriage.
Connecticut is among the states to lead the way in extending to LGBT people the same protections that other Americans enjoy. In New London County, the LGBTQ community and supporters have been vocal and constructive for many years in advocating for equal rights. Now — however unlikely it may be in an election year when Republicans think they must decry a five-year-old ruling to keep their faithful behind this president — a Senate debate on the Equality Act is the next step, logically and constitutionally.
Maybe after the election.
— The Day (New London, Conn.)