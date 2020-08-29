Maury Whitney grew up in Keene. His memories of life in the area during the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s have been recorded in oral history films produced by the Friends of the Keene Public Library under the series title “Reflections.” For some years he also was a regular contributor to “Keene Insights,” a local history talk show on Cheshire TV. This recollection is about an event in 1942 when Whitney was 13. He still lives in Keene.