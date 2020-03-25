Things are changing with the COVID-19 pandemic every day in the United States and in New Hampshire. Recently, a Keene State employee was diagnosed with COVID-19. This makes it clear the disease is not isolated to far-away lands but is here in our region.
The global number of cases is now over 400,000 people. Yet, COVID-19 is a new disease caused by the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that emerged from China in December 2019, only four months ago. COVID-19 is disrupting life in America and in the Monadnock Region. By the time you read this, there may be another 1,000 cases in the U.S. and possibly 150 cases in New Hampshire. It’s impossible to predict these numbers exactly, because in the U.S. the pandemic is in the exponential part of the growth curve where cases are doubling every two to four days.
Now that everyone is realizing that COVID-19 is here in Cheshire County, what does that mean? While understandably concerning, it’s important to keep key facts in mind. Infectious disease experts say we need to adjust to a new normal in the short term, so we keep the number of new cases within our existing health care capacity.
While we don’t have the population density issues of urban areas, social distancing is a critical tool for all of us to proactively do. Not just for ourselves, but for others. Social distancing means staying home, working from home, keeping a 6-foot distance from others, not gathering in large crowds, and avoiding all nonessential travel. The emphasis here is that each of us do our best possible effort in all the ways we can do so. Some of us may still have to go to work every day, but we can all avoid nonessential social gatherings, because this will protect our community health.
The coronavirus is easily transmissible through coughs and sneezes, and survives on metal surfaces for days. The main symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. We don’t have natural immunity to it, unlike seasonal influenza (“the flu”) which also has a vaccine; a vaccine for COVID-19 is at least a year away. The “true” fatality rate of COVID-19 is unknown but almost every scientist in the world agrees mortality is 10 to 30 times higher than seasonal flu.
Severe cases cause much distress to the lungs and heart (including extended time in ICUs) — these cases have the capacity to completely overwhelm our local medical systems very, very quickly, as in Italy.
While the elderly and those with preexisting conditions are most at risk, this virus has taken lives in every age bracket. But it’s the potential (for Italy, the reality) of the virus to cause an unmanageable surge in cases that has everyone concerned, and which must be avoided at all costs. This is why scientists have been sounding the alarm so loudly for over a month, even before the first COVID-19 case was reported. We wanted to keep the horse in the barn.
Because of the potential to overwhelm our local health care workers, it was critical that our local and state public officials listened to scientists about the case doubling, and took strong action to close public schools, restaurants, bars, and limit large gatherings. Now we are all practicing “social distancing,” which feels very weird to do. But these aggressive social distancing tactics are backed by science: They are the most important tools we have left in our toolbox to flatten the curve.
In 1918, St. Louis closed their schools soon after their first case of Spanish flu was identified, compared to Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, which did not. Tens of thousands of people in Pennsylvania died because of that fateful decision. In New Hampshire, we enacted extreme social distancing quickly, as St. Louis did, in a very proactive and precautionary way to avoid this fate. It is critical we continue to stay this course, even though it is hard and uncomfortable, to minimize the impact on our first responders and health care workers. The horse may be out of the barn, but we are building the fence to keep it contained.
What happens next? Times will be hard but we have faced hard times before, like 9/11. We have to come together as a community, help each other, and avoid scapegoating and blame. And we must come together while we stay 6 feet apart. We help by staying home, cleaning surfaces that are touched, going outside for a walk, reading a book, going for a run or staying in our yards.
This absolutely feels unnatural but this is the number one thing we can do to slow and hopefully stop the pandemic. But we also have to call out the enemy for what it is — a virus — and a virus is not going to take down the Internet, electricity or water. We must stop our panic runs on supermarkets so everyone can access food (and toilet paper) again!
We cannot stigmatize people who catch it through no fault of their own. We must support our health care workers on the front lines. We self-monitor and call our physicians if we have symptoms; we don’t overrun the emergency rooms. We must recognize some people have to continue to work — we need to keep them healthy, and our whole community healthy.
Remember:
“Everything we do before a pandemic will seem alarmist. Everything we do after will seem inadequate.”
— Michael Leavitt