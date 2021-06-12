She was 24 years old when she unintentionally killed her stepfather as he attempted to rape her. She had been sexually assaulted by this man from the age of 7. If she told anyone, her abuser said, he would kill her mother.
Her name is Teresa Paulinkonis, and she was 57 years old when she walked out of a state prison in California in March, her sentence of 25 years to life having been commuted by the governor.
Charged with premeditated murder, she spent 30 years of her life as a prisoner. During that time, she earned an associate’s degree, wrote a memoir, taught classes, counseled others and successfully advocated for incarcerated women, including teenage women sentenced to life without parole for killing their abusers. In effect, she became a self-taught “prison lawyer,” as women like her are known for helping gain the release of other incarcerated women. Prison staff have attested to her contributions as a model prisoner.
It has been a long journey for this woman of faith who is smart, compassionate, skilled in advocacy and trauma recovery, and perhaps most of all, patient. I know this because I have journeyed with her all those years, first as a correspondent, then as a friend and later as her liaison with dozens of women in her international support group. Although my friend and I have yet to meet face to face, I know the facts of her case and the makeup of her character.
I also know how she has been treated by both the legal system and the prison system, both of which re-victimized her repeatedly in various ways.
I know how she persevered as she was denied parole three times and refused an appropriate retrial — perjury was committed during the first trial — by a judge who labeled her a “sociopath” because she told her story calmly. “Too practiced,” he said. “I don’t believe her.” It had taken her almost 25 years to be able to do that as she grew from victim to survivor.
I know how strong and resilient she has had to be, and I know how broken and punishing the systems and institutions are that she has had to experience.
As she began the next phase of her life, in which she hopes to be of service to other incarcerated women, she was once again re-victimized, this time by some in the media who reported on her commuted sentence. Without seriously researching the facts of her case and relying solely on the language of the governor’s commutation and old court records, various media reported her release in a way that made her seem monstrous.
She was described as a woman “convicted of bludgeoning her stepfather to death” as he watched TV.
Relying on records of her trial in which a hostile relative committed perjury, to which he later confessed, she is said to have poisoned her stepfather, “according to authorities.” That never happened.
Quoting the governor’s commutation statement, which made no reference to sexual abuse, stories referenced “clemency that does not minimize or forgive her conduct or the harm it caused.”
Not one word about the context of the crime. Not one word about her contributions in prison. Not one word about how many people have praised her character and fought so long and hard for her release.
For advocates and lawyers working tirelessly to address sexual-assault issues, prison deprivations and punishment (including sexual assault), and those in the courts, prisons and other seats of power and misogyny, it is sad, and maddening, to witness media adding to the re-victimization of abused women. There reign largely white, privileged, uninformed male powerbrokers who have absolutely no idea about women’s lives.
Those in a position to pass judgment, make assumptions, toss around unempirical psychological jargon or do sloppy work make “bad trouble,” as the late John Lewis might say. Whether lawyers, judges, doctors, jailers or reporters, many of them know little to nothing about the realities of sexual abuse, its prevalence, or its resultant lifelong trauma, and they show little inclination to learn. The fact is, sadly, they are often among the abusers women fear and fight back against in order to survive.
For incarcerated women survivors of sexual assault, like my friend, who are released from long years in prison for killing their abusers, walking out of prison does not always mean walking free.
For my friend and many other women like her, the journey continues.