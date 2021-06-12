I write this as a reaction to proposed N.H. House Bill 544, which would make it illegal to discuss in the public schools, among other places, the perceived racism and sexism that many feel, with good and solid reason, still exists in the United States. I refer specifically to section 10-C: I, sub-sections JI b&h, and IV and section l 0-C:3, sub-section II. A very careful study of this bill may reveal other sections as well. While the supposed intent of this bill is to deny the legality of discrimination, its result is to ignore the history and present effect of that discrimination as well as the social attitudes that reinforce it.
I was a high school English teacher for 30 years. I taught in New York City, both public and private, before coming to New Hampshire and teaching at Thayer High School in Winchester for 16 of those years. ln all that time, I prided myself on maintaining a balanced view. An English teacher finds that, sooner or later, everything is up for discussion in an English class, particularly when studying literature: history, philosophy, art, music, language, science, occupations, numbers (yes, even math), etc. The presentation of information and the careful weighing of opinion is a constant in class discussion, as it should be. It is the foundation of true education.
In this regard, I write in total opposition to this proposed House measure and for so many reasons. First, it is a direct violation of the First Amendment to the Constitution. It is true that there are certain subjects that a teacher must avoid, such as religion, in the public schools (as an aside, I have always understood that this means that religion may not be preached in the classroom; it may still come up for discussion). But the subject of American culture and history cannot possibly be included in that list. Where American literature is concerned, it becomes impossible to avoid the subject of racism. I have taught the poetry of Langston Hughes, the play “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry, and I was one of the first to include “The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” among others, in the American literature curriculum. It is impossible to teach these works, even including Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” without reference to the world that made such literature necessary. When teaching Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” or Huxley’s “Brave New World,” the discussion of the domination of women is a requirement.
In covering Miller’s “The Crucible,” I have included a discussion of the second half of the Thanksgiving story (pretty much a myth) which involves King Philip’s War, the effects of which were felt locally, not too far from here. This was the beginning, I say, of the eventual displacement and ultimate near-extermination of the Native American population.
Every work I have mentioned is a literary classic and a fit subject for study in a high school literature class. It is inevitable that direct references to American life and history become subjects for these discussions. Any attempt to limit them is not only, as I suggest, an illegitimate restriction of free speech, but also becomes a way to avoid the necessity of solving these problems, which are still with us. It also devalues the real efforts that have been made to attempt to correct these injustices and suggests that these are exaggerations or even misinterpretations of events. Such evasions cannot be allowed if we say we value the truth.
If this bill should become law, then what will be taught in class will not be history, or culture, or current events, but mythology. Some of you may remember taking mythology with me in 10th grade. We reached the conclusion that mythology is an early way for people to try to comprehend how the world works and find their place in it ... in the absence of true science and history — the ABSENCE of science and history. If you turn around and substitute mythology for history, you are teaching an evasion of the truth ... a lie, plain and simple. It is one thing to respect the sensitivity of an individual’s reaction to this subject; it is another thing entirely to make that sensitivity a burden on all the rest, especially those who have first-hand experience of the presence of these ongoing societal problems. The events of the last year, and the hard division of the American people, make it a requirement that such discussions take place in the controlled environment of the classroom, where some level of understanding can be appreciated, and even eventual solutions found, even if only a change in attitude.
To be blunt, I regard this bill as a blatant attempt to, as they say, “whitewash” American history and culture. As such, it cannot be allowed to stand. This may come up before the Winchester School Board, if it hasn’t already. I encourage you all to oppose it as strongly as you can. For myself, if this deficient bill becomes law, I will oppose it and join any effort to get it amended or, if necessary, repealed. I may consider applying for a position as a substitute teacher with the main purpose of breaking that law in the classroom. It goes against everything I have believed in and practiced in my profession. It is an attempt at mind control. And it has to be stopped before it becomes belief.
Peter Eisenstadter lives in Winchester. This piece was presented at a recent Winchester School Board meeting.