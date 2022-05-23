If you are a parent, grandparent, teacher, priest, minister, rabbi, pastor, coach, boss, supervisor doctor, health care worker, therapist, retiree, judge, graduate student to preschooler, or some other type of human being not previously listed, the world might be a little better place if you took another lesson from Sesame Street and embraced the power of yet.
Thanks to the N.H. Dance Institute, over the last year, some 4,000 grade school kids in the Monadnock Region have learned why this is so important. It’s far more than a song or a snappy dance routine, and when I watched Janelle Monae belt it out with Elmo and the gang and rapper CJ Luckey share it with youngsters, I found myself wondering how we could get the same message out to the rest of the 100,000 or so people who live here as well.
Hardly kid stuff, this message is serious business. I think that the power of yet has a role to play in promoting mental health and someone’s journey in recovery.
The power of yet is about how perseverance, continued engagement, and the belief that persistent effort leads to something better needs to be celebrated and encouraged these days. In essence, the power of yet is an openness to the future and the inevitability of growth. In place of failure or problems, it holds firm to the belief that a goal we want just is not here ... yet. In the face of setbacks, keep trying; instead of running from defeat, engage in more time and effort. With the power of yet, people dream big dreams. Instead of thinking or saying, “I can’t do it,” say “I can’t do it yet.”
According to Professor Carol Dweck, a noted psychologist at Sanford University, the opposite of the power of yet is the “tyranny of now.” Focusing only on now, kids require constant validation. They retreat from jumping into problems they see as challenging. In the moment, uncomfortable feelings that can come from tackling difficult problems are too much to bear. Instead of a hardy response to tough tasks, they wilt and find a far easier path that might afford an immediate feeling of success. I suspect we have all met adults for whom that has become their standard mode of navigating life. Gratification now is better than happiness later, they might say.
Dweck speculates that in school, we should replace the dreaded F on report cards with a “not yet” grade instead. We should celebrate ongoing problem solving and process, creativity in approaching tasks, and running toward what’s difficult, not a running from. She wants us to transform the meaning of effort and difficulty, making sure that kids know it is good to struggle, to keep trying, and that the time and energy is worth it.
However, for young and old alike, that might take people outside their comfort zone. This growth mindset, however, might just prove critical in solving the personal and collective problems the world now faces.
Mental health professionals like me deal in the currency of hope. Depression, anxiety, addiction, grief, and a host of other mental illnesses can steal someone’s positive view of the present and the future, filling that void with sadness and bleak nights of despair. In the face of that, hope is powerful medicine and, even if it is borrowed from others for the time being, it can be the fuel for healing and growth. Applying the power of yet to the journey toward health, the conviction might sound like this: While my struggles and setbacks tell me that I may not have reclaimed my happy, healthy life today, it just means that I haven’t gotten there yet. But I will.
There is a storehouse of power behind that three-letter word.