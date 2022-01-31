Back in 2003, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the University of Michigan Law School could consider race as one factor in admissions, the decision, written by then-Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, imagined a day down the line when factoring in race would no longer be necessary. At the time of her decision, O’Connor suggested that we could get to that point in 25 years.
Now, with that imagined quarter-century a mere six years in our future, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a pair of cases on the use of race in college admissions that could well chart a new course going forward.
On Monday, the high court said it would hear challenges to admissions policies in place at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. In both instances, a group called Students for Fair Admissions, headed by conservative legal activist Edward Blum, sued the colleges for their policies that allow race to be considered when reviewing students for admission.
The high court has ruled, in cases that date back to 1978, that colleges may not use racial quotas but may consider race as one factor among many as a part of admissions. Many colleges have long said that they employ a holistic review process, considering a wide range of factors when determining who makes the cut.
Though it wouldn’t be wise to try to predict how the court might rule in the two cases it agreed to review, which likely won’t be heard until the term that begins in October, with decisions probably to come by June 2023, it’s important to note that the current makeup of the court is markedly different than it was even a few short years ago.
With largely conservative justices holding a 6-3 majority on the court, one can easily imagine that the ground the court carefully walked over the decades will soon enough be seen to have shifted, and not by a little, either.
Remember that in a 2007 case before the high court, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote: “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”
As things stand now, many colleges appear to give only lip service to earlier rulings that allow race to be one of a host of factors, tipping the scales as they see fit.