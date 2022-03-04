New Hampshire owes a lot to fresh water, starting with its shape — its entire western border is defined by a river, after all. Then the aesthetics: Hundreds of lakes and rivers in the Granite State enrich the lives of residents, and the appeal of boating and fishing on those waters pulls in meaningful tourist dollars.
Understandably, then, government and citizens have looked out for the state’s inland waters with increasing vigor in recent decades.
The result: laws and court actions to halt or reverse the effects of sewage pollution, chemical contamination and shoreline erosion.
Also, periodic river clean-ups organized by citizen groups and, on the shores of some ponds, the recruitment of volunteers to check the bottoms of trailered boats to keep out invasive weeds that can overwhelm native plants, suffocate fish and clog motorboat propellers.
But for all these efforts in the cause of healthy waters, much remains to be done. That’s because some problems in our waters today aren’t well understood. An example is a blue-green algae that’s increasingly showing up in New Hampshire waters that’s called cyanobacteria.
In recent years varieties of the microorganism have been found in Monadnock Region lakes and ponds, as elsewhere in the state. The scum stirs worries: The toxins from some strains can leave a rash on swimmers and irritate their eyes and ears. Pet dogs in some places are reported to have died after drinking water that contained cyanobacteria. Alarmingly, about five years ago researchers at Dartmouth found a possible tie between cyanobacteria and ALS — the condition commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Initially it was assumed that cyanobacteria turned up mainly in farming states and was to be blamed on fertilizer run-off that washed too many nutrients into the water. But then, inexplicably, cyanobacteria began showing up in Northeastern waters where farms are less common and many lakes are light on nutrients such as phosphorous.
Inquiring minds began asking what’s going on? Money flowed in for studies. And in 2019, the N.H. Department of Environmental Services established what’s called the Harmful Algal Blooms Program to coordinate information-sharing about the problem. Like similar programs in nearby states, the initiative includes a hotline for sightings of the scum.
More recently, as The Sentinel has reported, House Bill 1066 in Concord would direct the Department of Environmental Services to craft a plan to control cyanobacteria blooms.
That assignment deserves support. But it won’t be simple since much remains to be discovered about this particular bacteria and its various forms. That’s because some of what’s been learned is confounding. For instance, sediment studies have found that cyanobacteria was in some lakes in the early 19th century — long before farmers began dumping chemical fertilizers on their lands.
Research has also found that two neighboring lakes that seem identical can experience cyanobacteria in entirely different ways, leaving one of them covered with blue-green scum and the other without a single bloom.
What then? The answer is to study more. Given the contributions of lakes, ponds, rivers and streams to our quality of life and economy, we should understand them better. The impulse to do just that has been demonstrated both in calls to expand the government’s role and in the initiatives of nonprofit lake associations and river groups that focus on local waters.
Inspiring models in that regard include the Lake Sunapee Protective Association, founded in 1898, and, on a smaller scale and more recent vintage, the Norway Pond Commission in Hancock; both organizations are scientifically literate, are connected to national or global centers of lake science, keep watchful eyes on what’s in local waters and get the word out about their work on the chemistry of water, the arrival of pollutants and the effects of climate change on lakes, among other things.
Such activity confirms that we’re capable of focusing on inland waters. Recent sightings of toxic bacteria in local lakes and ponds only add urgency to the pursuit.