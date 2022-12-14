December is known for being one of the most joyous times of the year. People are coming together to celebrate and to give and give thanks. Yet, this time of year can also come with its own stresses.
Stress is a well-known risk factor in addiction and relapse, making the holiday season challenging for some people. While it may seem impossible to stay sober during December and into the new year, there are practical ways to help anyone maintain sobriety.
Staying sober during the holidays is not impossible; it is the ideal time to help someone struggling with addiction. If you or someone you know is battling a substance use disorder, it is critical to intervene and get them help. The holiday season is the perfect time to attend drug rehab and focus on treatment and sobriety.
“A holiday survival guide or plan should ideally be tailored to individual needs. Yet, there are some general tools that anyone could use to maintain sobriety throughout December,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.
Three practical ways can help anyone maintain their holiday sobriety. The first is having a well-thought-out plan and escape plan. This is followed by maintaining a high level of self-care and ensuring there is a support system, such as a group or individual.
An effective holiday survival plan should help you know what to do if you feel uncomfortable and how to manage relapse triggers. It should also include knowing how to turn down a drink and what to say when a family member or friend is persistent.
In addition, you may want to consider bringing non-alcoholic drinks or holiday mocktails, which alleviates people forcing drinks. Finally, your plan should include a way out or a way to get home if the environment becomes too much to manage.
The second part of holiday sobriety involves maintaining self-care. It is a busy time of year, and most people overlook eating right, exercising, and staying well-rested. Ignoring these basic rudiments does increase stress and anxiety.
Try utilizing the tool H.A.L.T (Hungry, Angry, Lonely, Tired). Make a point of not becoming overly hungry all the time and stay well-fed. While holiday sweets are tempting, find moderation in everything that is eaten.
Do not ignore negative emotions such as anger or frustration; acknowledge them and manage them effectively. While it can be challenging to predict anger, it is not impossible to cope and focus on the good things.
Avoid being alone all the time and get adequate sleep each night. The combination of loneliness and tiredness is the perfect recipe for disaster. Make a point of being around people you love and care for and getting at least six to eight hours of sleep each night.
Finally, have an adequate support system in place, for example, 12-step meetings, support groups, sober friends, or a supportive family member. It is OK to ask for help, and it would be a good idea to bring a sober friend to holiday parties.
The December holidays are about giving and giving thanks, focusing on gratitude, creating new memories, and sober traditions. Enjoy yourself this holiday season, stay grateful, and spread kindness and compassion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.