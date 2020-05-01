We are so grateful for the educators, support staff, administrators, students and families who have adapted quickly to this new education landscape — remote learning.
It’s apparent this transition will have a significant financial impact on our local school districts and our college and university systems. Schools have undergone extensive cleaning. Technology was purchased to facilitate remote learning, school buses have been repurposed to deliver breakfast and lunches, and summer learning opportunities are being reshaped. In her recent presentation to legislators, Mayor Joyce Craig estimated that in Manchester alone, the schools were looking at a $4.6 million dollar expenditure in response to COVID-19.
With the federal guidance on how the state may allocate $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding, plus an additional $82 million in federal education stabilization grants, we must look to the needs of our school districts and public higher education systems and take steps in the best interest of current and future students.
First, we need to address long-term broadband Internet access for our rural communities. In response to COVID-19, New Hampshire Internet providers have offered free access where service was available to help facilitate remote learning. However, access to consistent broadband was a problem before this crisis and now presents additional inequities. The loss of access to public libraries and community centers means home Internet is crucial in providing educational equity, as well as telehealth care and working from home. New Hampshire needs to bridge this inequity or risk further population declines.
Second, we need to invest in school technology services and equipment. School districts have purchased new equipment and invested in new software. Funding needs to be allocated to school districts and public colleges making transitions to communal technology.
Third, the closure of university system campuses resulted in the return of room and board payments. This money, built into the annual operating budgets, has left a significant revenue gap that will need to be filled. Higher education is a big economic contributor to New Hampshire’s economy and workforce. These campuses need to open, with safety testing, in fall 2020.
Fourth, while teachers and school administrators across the state have rapidly adapted and created online programming to engage their students, the fact remains that some students simply do not thrive outside the classroom environment. There are 27,000 students receiving Medicaid reimbursable services in schools; many of these students have individualized education plans. The loss of contact with teachers and tutorial supports has set many students behind. Assessment early in the fall 2020 school year will help determine support services students need, which will exceed what schools have provided previously.
The financial costs of these extra services are consequences of the COVID-19 crisis and not built into school funding. Schools will need CARES funding to provide more services and maintain consistent standards for our students.
Finally, we need to plan for the future. This means incentivizing persons out of work to train now for the shortages in New Hampshire’s health care, manufacturing and information technology workforce. This will help jumpstart the economy when it reopens. Career readiness certificates can be earned in two semesters, or 30 weeks at a community college, and provide job entry into these fields, leading to a living wage and a year toward additional educational credentials. Pell grants cover nearly the full cost toward a community college certificate. We need N.H. Employment Security, the Community College System of New Hampshire and New Hampshire career technical education centers to work together to promote educational and workforce opportunities to people entering and reentering the workforce.
Democratic Senate education leaders recognize the stress faced by young students learning at home without the interaction with teachers and classmates. We recognize the importance of providing support to educators who in the fall will lead classes with students at a wider range of preparedness. We recognize that our existing school to workforce pipeline provides a means for those unemployed and underemployed to gain job entry skills into careers where advancement is possible.
And we stand ready to work together with legislative colleagues, and government and education leaders to deliver the support needed to retain quality educators, schools and college campuses that are the foundation of a thriving state and economy.