On March 15, 1918, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill establishing Daylight Saving Time. At 2 a.m. on the last Sunday of March, the new law decreed, clocks would be set forward one hour, until the following October.
This week, 104 years later to the day, the Senate passed a bill that would make the seasonal leap forward year-round.
The unanimous vote was a knee-jerk reaction to the inconvenience of the time switch and ignored the reasons behind the original law.
Daylight Saving Time, in 1918, was a matter of economy. The theory was that pushing one hour of daylight to the end of the day would reduce the energy and lighting costs of factories and offices.
As a side benefit, it would give workers more daylight after work to spend with families or working on victory gardens, to “contribute to the food supply of the nation,” as the New York Times put it at the time.
Today’s proponents of Daylight Saving Time also cite economic advantages, but they also tout individual ones. More light in the evening, they contend, would help people battle depression and remain active in the colder months.
Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, who cosponsored what is known as the Sunshine Protection Act, argues that those dark winter afternoons when we return to Standard Time also reduce economic activity and cause more car accidents.
All of this may be true. But the problem is you can’t increase daylight by fiat. Whatever you gain at one end (evening) has to be taken from the other (morning).
Consider this: In November, when Daylight Saving Time now ends, the sun rises in Connecticut between 6:28 and 6:57 a.m., Standard Time. With the switch to year-round Daylight Saving Time, the sun would rise an hour later.
In December, the disparity worsens. In Connecticut, the astronomical sunrise occurs as late as 7:17 a.m. With permanent Daylight Saving Time, the sun would rise instead at 8:17 a.m.
If this bill is passed by the House and signed by President Biden, workers would trade a dark commute home from work for a dark commute in. The car accident risk Whitehouse cites would merely move to a different time of day.
Parents would have the added worry of their children waiting for the bus in the dark. High school students could look forward to their first-period class taking place before sunrise.
With our 24-hour economy, there is less of an economic reason for Daylight Saving Time. We have fewer shift workers and more professionals with flexible hours.
This “extra” light at the end of a winter’s day might lead to greater physical activity for some, but no one in the upper half of the United States will be gardening or cooking out in December.
If the senators are tired of switching their clocks (and most digital devices do this automatically), the sensible approach would be to return to year-round Standard Time.
This is the approach recommended by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, which contends that Daylight Saving Time — when more daylight is concentrated at the end of the day — conflicts with our body’s circadian rhythms.