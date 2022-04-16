In March, Vladimir Putin signed a law that punishes public statements contradicting the Russian government’s position that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is merely a “special military operation.” It is a prohibited concept in Russia to refer to the “military operation” as a “war” or to say anything critical of it.
The New York Times recently reported about an 8th-grade teacher who was turned in for showing her class a video in which Russian and Ukrainian children sing a song about a “world without war.” The teacher was fired by the school.
Do not think this could not happen in New Hampshire. Under a recently enacted New Hampshire law, a teacher who engages in classroom discussion about Putin’s behavior toward Ukraine is at risk of losing his or her teaching career.
In 2021, New Hampshire enacted RSA 193:40 — “Prohibition on Teaching Discrimination.” It contains a list of four prohibited concepts that may not “be taught” or “instructed” in public schools. One prohibited concept is “That an individual, by virtue of his or her age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, marital status, familial status, mental or physical disability, religion, or national origin, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”
Suppose that in a class discussion about the war in Ukraine, a student states that Putin is a war criminal attempting to impose his anti-democratic beliefs on Ukraine. Permitting this discussion would, by my reading, violate the language of the New Hampshire statute.
Classroom discussion is part of the educational process. Students in a classroom discussion are being “taught,” thus triggering the application of the statute.
Many world leaders, including our president, have called Putin a war criminal. It would not be unreasonable for a student to state that Putin is behaving like a criminal who is determined to impose his anti-democratic beliefs on a democratic country through an oppressive war.
Criticism of Putin as a criminal could be understood to mean that his beliefs are an innate, or “inherent,” part of his personality. According to the guidance issued by the state relating to New Hampshire’s statute, “inherent” means “characteristics that are natural, biological or innate, as opposed to characteristics that are merely apparent, accidental or based on external factors.” Many reasonable people believe that repeated criminal conduct is not accidental, but rather is an innate characteristic.
Many critics believe that Putin’s oppression of Ukraine is due to his fundamental autocratic, anti-democratic beliefs. According to Webster’s Dictionary, “creed” is “a set of fundamental beliefs”.
By this analysis, a classroom discussion in which a student says that Putin is a war criminal trying to subjugate Ukraine to his autocratic beliefs would violate New Hampshire law. Specifically, students are being “taught” … “That an individual … by virtue of his … creed …, is inherently … oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”
The statute contains an exception to permit discussing “as part of a larger course of academic instruction, the historical existence of ideas and subjects identified in this section.” But, a discussion about Putin’s current conduct would not fall under this exception as it is about current events.
Some may wonder whether a teacher would realistically be reported under in these circumstances. Not all Americans are critical of Putin; some are supportive. It would be naïve not to recognize that public schools and teachers have become a popular target in the culture wars.
Imagine that a parent is upset about the classroom discussion. The parent can file a complaint against the teacher. Violation of the statute “shall be considered a violation of the educator code of conduct that justifies disciplinary sanction by the state board of education.”
A finding of professional misconduct against an educator can result in the loss of one’s teaching credentials. Just defending oneself against such a complaint would be tremendously stressful, time consuming and costly. Even if acquitted, a teacher who has been subject to a complaint of professional misconduct may have difficulty finding another teaching position.
Given the language of the existing law, teachers should consider avoiding the topic of Putin’s role in the war in Ukraine and shutting down any classroom discussion. Otherwise, teachers face the very real risk of being reported by parents who disagree with the content of the discussion.
It is tragic that here, as in Russia, teachers must be careful when discussing the current events in Ukraine to avoid any discussions which possibly could be interpreted by an angry parent as their child being taught concepts forbidden by the state. In Ukraine, citizens are sacrificing their lives to protect their freedoms. We must be careful not to take our rights for granted, lest they slip away.