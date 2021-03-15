The massive “For the People Act” that the Democrats pushed through the U.S. House of Representatives without any Republican support is a feel-good piece of legislation when it comes to protecting voting rights and making the political process fairer. Unfortunately, it is hard to see any path to enactment in the Senate. And if somehow the votes were found, portions of it would almost certainly be shot down as unconstitutional.
After this gambit plays out, it would be a better strategy for the Democrats, with their slim majorities in the House and Senate, to instead revive the Voting Rights Act by updating portions of it that the U.S. Supreme Court declared as unconstitutional in a 2013 decision. That approach would have the benefits of perhaps actually being enacted and passing constitutional muster.
Something needs to be done to counter efforts by Republican state legislatures in numerous states to make it harder to vote. The rule-changing attempts are particularly geared at suppressing turnout among Black and Hispanic communities, where strong Democratic support in the 2020 election led to Republicans losing the White House and Senate.
It is a telling commentary on the state of the Republican Party that its reaction to these losses is not to frame an argument to try to win over some of these voters, but instead to make it harder for them to vote. Sad.
Legislators have introduced more than four times the number of bills to restrict voting access as compared to this time last year, according to a tally sheet maintained by the Brennan Center for Justice. Arizona leads the nation in proposed voter suppression legislation, with 19 restrictive bills. Pennsylvania comes in second with 14 restrictive policy proposals, followed by Georgia, with 11 bills. President Joe Biden narrowly won all three states. In Georgia, Democrats also won both Senate seats to split the Senate 50-50, with Democrats holding control on the strength of Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote authority.
Proposed new state laws include identification rules that disproportionately disenfranchise poor and minority voters, repealing or further restricting absentee and mail-in voting, making it harder to obtain ballots, placing restrictions on assisting a voter, limiting registration opportunities, and making it easier to purge citizens from the election rolls.
The voting bill that passed in the Georgia House, and now moves to the Senate, obtains a particularly outrageous provision that would make it a misdemeanor crime to give free food and drinks to voters waiting in long lines. Those lines are far more typical in largely Black districts. Better that voters pass out than cast a vote for a Democrat, apparently.
But the “For the People Act,” in trying to fix all things, will end up fixing nothing. It would require voting by mail and at least 15 days of early voting. But the Constitution gives states the authority to determine when, where, and how to cast a vote. The Connecticut Constitution, for example, does not allow early voting (though an amendment to allow it will likely be on the 2022 ballot).
To end gerrymandering, the House bill would mandate that states use independent commissions to design congressional districts. It is a great idea. But there is a big problem. The Constitution gives the authority to draw districts to state legislatures.
And the list goes on.
Plus, how does this bill get passed? Sixty votes are needed to push past a filibuster. But even if the filibuster was not in play, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, centrists Democrats who fear it intrudes much too far on state rights, won’t support it, denying a majority.
What the Supreme Court has upheld as constitutional is Congress’ right to stop racial discrimination in voting, which was the aim and success of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. But in a 5-4, 2013 decision, the conservative majority tossed out the Act’s “preclearance” provisions as outdated. States and counties with a history of voter discrimination had been required under the preclearance provision to have their voting rules approved by the Department of Justice. It was intended as a check against the discriminatory rule making that has been seen since 2013 and is being seen now.
Congress should enact a new system for preclearance. It would restore the ability of federal authorities to block clearly discriminatory election rules and protect the vote. Such a bill, the John Lewis Voting Rights Amendment Act — named for the late civil rights activist and congressman — was introduced in the last Congress.
It should be reintroduced and become the focus of a genuine effort to protect voting rights.
