One of the most portentous elections in United States history will take place in the new year that dawned last week. It will be divisive, exhausting and probably ugly. What it must not be is in doubt.
Competing visions of what makes America great have not diverged more strongly since the Civil War. With the country acutely aware of its own divide, there is already cynicism about the 2020 elections. State elections officials, who hold responsibility for conducting the voting that will determine our next president and Congress, have two missions that will challenge them more than ever before:
Keep the process of casting and counting votes safe from hackers or other hostile disruption, so the results can be trusted.
Ensure that every citizen eligible to vote can vote, and that they know how and when.
A third task, shared by voting rights advocates and other groups, is to encourage all qualified voters to exercise their right, and to be skeptical consumers of information on social media and elsewhere.
As a federation of states, the U.S. conducts 50 state elections on the same day, each of which differs in its ballot for Senate and House candidates and, in many cases, state government elections. While we may not ordinarily give that much thought, it’s on display on Election Night as states report in and get a color on the map. Each state has its own systems and its own exposure to hacks.
Many states’ elections officials are looking on the familiar periodic task with a sense that this time will require a whole new level of vigilance. It is encouraging, if incredible, that they are getting advice from national security experts and military strategists on protecting state voting systems from foreign interference and other threats. A key lesson from the Defending Digital Democracy Project, based at Harvard, is that any apparent effort to disrupt the vote needs to be shared up and down the chain between the state and a local polling place and between the state and the federal government. The goal is to spot similar threats in different areas and systems so officials can react immediately to the possibility of a pattern.
It will take all the months between now and November to organize and rehearse for election duties; those now go way beyond delivering the voting machines to the polling places and signing up poll-watchers.
It’s good to hear from Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill that regional response teams have been formed to help municipal officials execute voting security plans. The state has just announced it will get another $5 million in federal funds for the purpose, in addition to $2 million already received. While local tabulation machines are not online and therefore cannot be hacked through the Internet, each of the 169 towns has a point of access to the state’s electronic voter files, and those must be secured.
Cybersecurity experts say the difference between the coming elections and those in 2016, which were subject to both failed and successful disruptions, is “night and day.” U.S. intelligence officials, both military and civilian, expect a ramped-up effort from Russia and are preparing for it, despite the president’s stubborn statements that there was no Russian interference in the election that put him in the White House.
It’s essential to look forward, not back, and to recognize that four years is an eon in terms of cybersecurity, and that Russian trolls have been hacking away the whole time at governmental and other targets. Nor are the Russians the only ones; China and other nations, as well as cyber pirates acting for themselves, are potential threats.
As the building blocks for the overall presidential election, states are on the front line for securing the system. Secretary Merrill and her team will be leading the critical effort to keep Connecticut’s voting free from interference. We urge her and her staff also not to lose sight of the other mission, to urge people to register and vote. For that, we’d be glad to see the state’s elections website managed robustly with frequent, user-friendly updates for the public as well as those for elections officials.
Americans are going to need all the trustworthy information they can get if they are to trust in the 2020 elections process.
— The Day (New London, Conn.)