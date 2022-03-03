Once again, the United States is on the verge of sending U.S. citizens overseas to serve as Peace Corps volunteers. For the past two years, the Peace Corps, like much of the world, has been grounded by COVID-19, leaving no active volunteers serving abroad. This is about to change.
As the Peace Corps gets ready to relaunch, it’s my hope, as a returned Peace Corps volunteer who served in Nigeria from 1964 through 1966, that the Peace Corps does so even better than before. The good news is that this is possible.
While nearly 7,000 Americans serving in some 60 countries came home in 2020, the 240,000 Americans who served since the agency’s founding in 1961 didn’t sit still. We organized, drew on the knowledge and experience of the community, and produced a comprehensive set of recommendations for how the Peace Corps could return to the field to meet the needs of a changed world.
In November of 1963, I was a senior in college without a clue as to what I wanted to do educationally or professionally. It was a very uncomfortable time for me, especially with a draft card in my wallet. However, on the day after JFK’s assassination, I made an instant and absolute decision to apply for Kennedy’s Peace Corps; two months later I was accepted for a Peace Corps training program at Columbia University training teachers for Nigeria.
My two years as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Nigeria were exceedingly rewarding and worthwhile. My assignment as a biology and chemistry teacher at a Nigerian secondary school fit my college background in biology. In addition, I spent three of my school vacations as a volunteer lab technician at a rural Nigerian hospital focusing on parasitology.
Working closely with two Danish Missionary physicians, I developed an interest in medicine as a possible career. Later, I attended Medical School at the University of Vermont, and following a three-year residency program, I accepted a position as a general internist at Dartmouth-Hitchcock/Keene.
Since retirement a decade ago, I have worked with many nonprofit organizations, and now I am a Cheshire County commissioner. The Peace Corps prepared me for these life experiences. March 1 marked the anniversary of President Kennedy’s 1961 Executive Order establishing the Peace Corps, and volunteers will soon return to service overseas. Yet more needs to be done.
The first step toward completing an overhaul of Peace Corps operations involves authorizing new legislation. The Peace Corps Reauthorization Act (HR 1456) includes provisions to improve in-service and post-service health care; extend the critical mission of a Sexual Assault Advisory Council; enhance several volunteer financial benefits; expedite applications for volunteers wishing to return to service after COVID brought them home; and raise opportunities and respect for Peace Corps service.
As volunteers return to the field, battling COVID will be a significant part of their work. In October 2021 testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Acting Director Carol Spahn said, “The Peace Corps is committed to playing a critical role in global COVID-19 response and recovery by returning volunteers to work in partnership with underserved communities around the world.”
Climate change is also a priority. “There’s no time to waste,” Spahn said in a recent interview. “Countries where volunteers serve are feeling some of the most damaging effects of climate change, and Peace Corps will be partnering with communities across sectors.”
While it has been more than 20 years since Congress reauthorized the original Peace Corps Act, last September Democrats and Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee came together to pass HR 1456 by a vote of 44 to 4. The rest of the Congress should follow their lead. Now is the time for action as volunteers again prepare for service. You can help by urging Reps. Annie Kuster 603-226-1002 and Chris Pappas 202-225-5456 to pass the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act in the House as soon as possible. New Hampshire’s Sens. Shaheen 202-224-2841 and Hassan 202-224-3324 should be encouraged to support this legislation as well.
Truly I am grateful for my Peace Corps experience for pointing me in the direction of my professional career in medicine as well as providing the foundation for ongoing community and government service. The country needs this program.