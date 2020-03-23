One of the reasons many of us chose to live in this region is the vibrant arts and entertainment culture. The quality that its live music scene, its theater companies, its entertainment venues and its creative culinary industry brings to our lives is unparalleled.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, we are in real danger of losing some of our quality of life, not just for a few weeks. While the public health concern about virus spread and the resulting social distancing we must practice are temporarily depriving us of coming together to share the arts, live music and dinners out, it could very well cause some of our arts organizations, venues, restaurants and bars to close their doors permanently because of the loss of business they are experiencing.
Now is the time to plan how you’re going to and are able to play your part in preventing these unfortunate, temporary closures from turning permanent. Many of these mostly small operations have risen above their very real fears and with heroic speed are switching tracks to devise ways to still bring some money in the door even if the audience, the diners and the shoppers can’t come in.
Buy takeout from a local restaurant for dinner tonight. You’re going to have to buy food anyway. If you have means to do this often, do. Take a long walk and pick up a coffee and a snack, keeping a safe distance. Go to a locally owned store’s website to buy a book or an activity for the children in your family.
We can buy a ticket to and virtually attend performances that are quickly coming online like the Seacoast Repertory Theatre’s Friday Night Cabarets that are livestreaming on Crowdcast each week. We can visit local bands’ websites and buy their latest album or some merch. Make a donation to one of the many funds being set up by restaurants to help their employees.
Shop online for tickets to future productions, concerts or events at our local venues. Visit their websites now that you have some time and see what you’d like to attend. Corral your friends to join you. Plan ahead for when we can go out together again. The cash will help them now and you’ll enjoy it later.
Many theaters, venues and businesses are offering gift cards that you can purchase to use later or give as presents to family and friends. Who will you celebrate in the next coming weeks and months, even throughout the rest of the year? Make a list of birthdays and occasions you were planning to buy a gift for. Think about each and what local experience they would enjoy. Check off your list as you shop and support a local organization from the comfort of your couch.
Arts organizations have followed the schools in turning to remote learning. If you’re a music student, keep supporting your local musicians by continuing your lessons online. If you’re a parent, think about starting those lessons your child’s been begging for. The time commitment is a little easier to accept right now and you won’t even have to drive them there, at least at first. Adults, if you’ve been toying with learning an instrument or taking up painting, these lessons aren’t just for kids.
As always, many of our arts organizations have ways for you to show your ongoing support. Now is the time to buy an annual membership, subscribe to a season, make an outright donation.
Nothing unites us like a common goal and protecting our quality of life, in which arts and culture play such an important role, is a goal we can unite around. We can come together in supporting our theaters, venues, galleries, arts organizations, restaurants, bars and breweries virtually by giving what we can to ease the threat these closures mean to their very existence. It only takes our time, which many of us have plenty of now, and our money. Give your support today.
