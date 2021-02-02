Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Overcast. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.