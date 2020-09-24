Our skies are hazy with the cross-continental drift of smoke blowing from the West Coast wildfires, but that’s not why some people are holding their breath. A persistent drought — still somewhere between “moderate” and “severe” throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire — and a hot summer have set fire-watchers on edge about the potential for wildfires here.
“It really preps the fuels, under the conditions that we’ve seen this summer, to make the conditions more conducive for a small fire turning into a much larger fire,” ranger Douglas Miner told N.H. Public Radio earlier this week.
No one is predicting anything on the order of fires that have swept across 5 million acres of California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho, swallowing thousands of structures and killing at least three dozen people. Disaster on that scale is unthinkable.
That said, so much brown grass and dry branches — let alone the haze, even if it’s too high in the atmosphere to afflict us — should remind us all to use caution with outdoor fires and sources of flames.
In Massachusetts, an index used to measure dryness runs between 12 percent and 150 percent higher than it was this time last year, David Celino, the state’s forest fire warden, said in a meeting last month. That danger lingers as long as the drought does, and falling leaves only add fuel, according to a State House News Service report on Celino’s presentation.
It’s not uncommon for the state to see wildfires across several hundred acres in autumn — and they are prone to linger. Celino noted several so far this season that have burned for weeks before they were fully extinguished.
Drought makes those fires burn even deeper, noted Miner, who is the forest ranger captain for the N.H. Division of Forests and Lands. “We haven’t had a lot of acreage yet that you would expect during the drought conditions,” he told NHPR, “but most of the fires we have had actually have burned much deeper into the duff layer.” That makes those fires more complicated and time consuming to battle. Crews must dig even deeper to contain and extinguish them.
It’s hard to look to other communities across the country that are turned inside out by disaster and know where to even begin to help. It’s not so hard to sympathize, however, or to look around at the conditions that surround us and consider that a lightning strike or errant firework may be all that separates us here from a major problem of our own.
