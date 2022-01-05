A malady is afflicting young people. It’s spreading rapidly, harming some more than others but keeping all of them and the adults around them on edge and on guard. Masks and vaccines do nothing to stop it. It is not COVID-19.
The anxiety-producing epidemic is the misuse of social media — TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook — to threaten and even inflict harm on others, particularly at school.
At first the anxiety of adults about social media focused on bullying — sometimes to the deplorable extent of driving a young person to take their own life — and on exhibitionist posts and photos that threaten lasting harm to the reputation of an adolescent. Not to minimize these ongoing threats to the well-being of young people, but now they are not the worst of it. As bad as those are for individuals, the latest threat is wholesale: inciting violence and vandalism in schools all over the country and the world, from afar.
Schools will be reopening this week following the Christmas and New Year’s break. In the week before they recessed, communities here and elsewhere experienced a wave of closings because of threats of violence on social media. School administrators and boards of education need effective ways to react to keep kids and staff safe and schools open.
The use of social media to spread a threat makes it exponentially more difficult to respond effectively than when some student who wanted to get out of an exam phoned in a bomb threat. In the 1970s that was first treated like a fire drill: everybody out on the lawn while there’s a search. By the 1980s it was deemed safe to presume that the threat was just a threat; to dissuade students from doing it, keep them in class during any search. They would still have to take the exam.
Today’s threats carry far more risk. The era of school shootings by students that began with Columbine in the 1990s has made it unsafe to assume anything about the state of mind behind the threat. And social media in such cases can function like hysteria, not only spreading the threat but intensifying it.
Nothing is more local than a school, and nothing is less local than social media, for all its masquerading as a meeting place. Schools are in effect hyperlocal communities, where the dynamic is wrapped up both positively and negatively in a sense of belonging — including the feeling of not being accepted. The adults in charge are used to dealing with issues in person. They know how to keep or restore the peace when the problem is from within the school.
They are not equipped to get ahead of a viral threat. For safety’s sake they are forced to call in law enforcement. Even the best-case scenario — a false alarm — means a wasted school day.
Schools need a plan and some serious assistance. Two approaches, one in-person and one from the metaverse, would be a start.
When social media was rife with postings that urged vandalizing school bathrooms, Norwich Free Academy administrators held an assembly to make it clear to students that there would be consequences for any such actions. In effect, the administration played its strong suit by delivering a face-to-face, in-person message. Social media may claim to be face time, but it is not in the room. School officials were.
Ultimately, however, the operators of social media apps have to take their own responsibility or expect government regulation they do not want. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and colleagues have been holding hearings on problems connected to social media, whose systems enable users to do the equivalent of yelling “Fire!” into a crowd. They need to find their own, algorithmic ways to control the threat, before anyone else gets hurt.
— The Day (New London, Conn.)