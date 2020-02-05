Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow and sleet developing overnight. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow and sleet developing overnight. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.