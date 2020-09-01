On Aug. 25, two former Pittsburgh Steelers, Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport, filed a federal lawsuit against the NFL, alleging that the league makes it harder for retired Black players to qualify for compensation under the $1 billion concussion settlement of 2013.
To receive benefits, a former player is tested on his cognitive performance. This score is then compared with the player’s condition before he started his career. The league has been determining the player’s prior condition by using a statistical technique called “race-norming,” which adjusts scores to account for the race of the player. The retired Black player is scored not in relation to his former white teammates, but rather to the average norm for his racial group, which supposedly shows cognitive test scores that are lower for Blacks than whites.
Measuring the distance from the norm to their present-day score determines the player’s benefit eligibility. Therefore, if a player starts off with a lower score on the norm, he has to show a greater distance (i.e., steeper cognitive decline) from that norm to prove he is suffering the same decline as a white player.
In other words, if two players, Black and white, have the exact same score in the present day, the white player has a better chance of qualifying for compensation because the Black player is assumed to have suffered less cognitive impairment.
In a statement, the league called the lawsuit “entirely misguided” and defended the use of “recognized statistical techniques.” It’s clear, however, the NFL’s primary concerns have always been financial.
“The only reason you would apply race-norming to Black players is to decrease the number of successful claims,” said Cy Smith, the lawyer representing Henry and Davenport. “More than half the settlement class is Black, so applying this ‘norm’ makes it less likely that the former Black players would receive benefits, and lowers the overall payout by the NFL.”
It’s hard not to see this as a continued betrayal of Black players by a league that for years downplayed the risk of concussions; insisted that players could return to the same game after suffering a concussion; and denied that players suffered any long-term problems from concussions sustained while playing.
Smith also represented the family of the late Steelers star Mike Webster in the first lawsuit against the NFL establishing that football and concussions led to irreversible brain damage. “It took the NFL 10 years to accept that fact and agree to the class-action settlement,” Smith said. “Now, I am concerned that history is repeating itself — this time with Black retirees.”
Henry and Davenport, who both suffered multiple concussions during their careers and are suffering from multiple ailments today, came forward not only for their own sake but also on behalf of all Black former players who were denied benefits under this discriminatory standard.The NFL cannot be trusted to look after the interests of its retired players; therefore, the courts must ensure that the league considers all claims in a race-neutral fashion.