If you could see sufficiently far into the distance, would you be looking back in time?
Though it sounds like the kind of question an exceedingly precocious child might ask, it’s the theory behind NASA’s latest thrilling mission.
The universe is expanding. And it may or may not be infinite. Try to wrap your head around those two notions, and you may well soon enough find yourself deep in the cosmological weeds with no easy way out.
We know, more or less for certain, that the universe is some 13.8 billion years old, having begun with what scientists call the Big Bang. We know also that the universe is expanding, and has been doing so more rapidly than had earlier been thought.
There’s so much, though, that we still don’t know. Like, to take just one example, the shape of the universe.
Thankfully, the launch on Saturday of a giant new infrared telescope may one day be providing us with a few more answers. The launch, and the first in a complex series of post-launch deployments, came off without a hitch. But there is so much more to come, and so much that could go wrong.
Once the James Webb Space Telescope, named for NASA’s administrator during the space agency’s golden era of the 1960s, attains the position from which it will be doing its stargazing, it will be some million miles from Earth, on the side opposite the sun. It will be orbiting in an area where the temperature is nearly 400 degrees below 0 Fahrenheit.
The idea: Effectively look back in time by peering farther and farther into deep space than we’ve been able to before. If we can see stars at unthinkably great distances, the thinking goes, we may be able to learn something about their origins. Or, the hoping goes, we may be able to learn something we’ve never even considered before.
It can be easy to feel we’ve come so far from the bad old days, when people actually believed that our home planet was the center of the universe. And was flat. And that the stars were holes in whatever was above us, letting in some light.
We’ve come a very long way, indeed, but only by way of comparison. There’s still so much we’ve got to learn, and the Webb is a fascinating effort toward that end.