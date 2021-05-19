After a major upheaval, there is often a period of reflection. If your house burns down, you probably put some thought into the electrical system or the heating before you rebuild.
The same thing happens after an epic event on a larger scale. Hurricanes like Andrew in Miami and Katrina in the Gulf of Mexico had ripple effects on standards like building codes and emergency protocols. The 9/11 terror attacks have changed much about travel safety measures — but also how many feel about air travel.
Is the coronavirus pandemic doing the same with how some feel about work?
The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association is reporting that 75 percent of the state’s restaurants have job openings. Manufacturers have jobs that need to be filled too, said Gene Barr, president of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.
There are hundreds of positions available locally — and thousands of people in the Allegheny and Westmoreland County areas who are out of work. So with more people than jobs, how can the slots be empty?
It is easy to point at the additional unemployment compensation funds authorized during the pandemic as a reason. If people have money, they don’t have motivation to get money.
But everyone always needs or wants more money than they have. Even well-off people buy lottery tickets or go to casinos. It has to be more than simple satiety.
Ben Fileccia, director of operations for the PRLA, points to the lack of stability people could perceive in the restaurant industry after a year of openings, closings, restrictions and last-minute changes required by the state. Those capacities are repealed in large part and are slated to be fully rolled back on May 31, but there is always the chance that a new wave of positive COVID-19 cases could change that again.
There are other possibilities, though. People could be in that reevaluation stage. A year at home could have them considering if the fields they are in are where they want to be or if a one-income household is better for their family than two incomes and day care. Some could be working on other projects — freelance work or starting new businesses.
As the COVID restrictions lift and even more businesses try to get back to normal — and yes, as the unemployment options change — there will be a period of adjustment. But that doesn’t mean that people will necessarily flock to the same jobs that they left behind.