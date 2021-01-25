Not kinda, not sorta, but for real, New York’s Chuck Schumer is Senate majority leader, with Democrats controlling 50 seats, plus the tie-breaking vice-presidency. But even as the power-shifting duo from Georgia and Kamala Harris were being sworn in, along came wily, ruthless Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offering a deal he claims Schumer can’t refuse: Promise not to touch the filibuster for the next two years, or the GOP won’t agree to the basic rules that allow the Senate to function. Put another way: Nice legislative body there, shame if something happened to it.
Schumer rightly rejected that demand. He must stand firm and force McConnell to come to his senses.
The filibuster, a longstanding Senate tradition that requires 60 votes to advance most nominations and legislation, has eroded over the decades. In the face of Republican obstruction in 2013, Harry Reid and Democrats did away with it for executive branch appointments and judges, with the exception of the Supreme Court. In 2017, Republicans killed it for the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, both parties have pushed through big pieces of legislation — health-care reforms and tax cuts, respectively — using budget reconciliation, which requires a bare majority.
Schumer doesn’t have the votes to kill the filibuster anytime soon; he leads a caucus with moderates who value the Senate’s historic role as the republic’s cooling saucer. But if Republicans choose to become the hell-no caucus again, blocking solid nominees and consistently thwarting vital legislation rather than negotiating — right now they sure look like they’re rehearsing for the role — there must be consequences.
The Senate’s 50 Republicans represent 41 million fewer Americans than its 50 Democrats do. It would behoove McConnell to have a shred of humility. Unlike Donald Trump, he purports to acknowledge that his side lost the election.