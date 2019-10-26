A bill that has made it through two key committees of the House of Representatives, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, might more aptly be titled the Better-Late-Than-Never Lower Drug Costs Act, but we will still take it. If H.R. 3 could be passed in this session of Congress, what has been late in coming could indeed happen now.
The bill would allow Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies for lower prices, as the Veterans Administration has been doing since 1992. It directs the Secretary of Health and Human Services to directly negotiate prices and it caps any individual Medicare subscriber’s out-of-pocket spending at $2,000 per year. It also gives access to those lower costs to employer-provided health plans in companies large enough to be regulated by ERISA rules.
As The Day and other critics of soaring drug prices and pharmaceutical company profits have noted repeatedly, most countries allow their Medicare equivalents to negotiate, thereby driving down the average costs in the marketplace for all insurers and patients. For Americans, such relief is way past due.
The Education and Labor Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee have voted favorably on the bill. If it gets all the way to a vote of the full House of Representatives, H.R. 3 would accomplish the goal of controlling health care costs in two of three ways that have been identified as crucial: lowering prices and limiting out-of-pocket costs. The third is putting more generic versions of commonly prescribed medicines into the marketplace. A separate bill that would do that, H.R. 9798, has already passed the full House.
U.S. senators and representatives introduced about 1,000 health-related bills in this session of Congress. In the 2018 elections Americans made it clear that they are stressed by the rising costs of health care and attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement ready to go. A number of the bills call for transparency in pricing as a way to force competition among pharmaceutical companies. Transparency is always better than secrecy for the common good, but in this longstanding case of market gouging by drug companies it is too little, too late.
What are the odds that lowering drug costs will indeed happen now?
In the House, it may be reasonable to hope for passage, given the success of the generic medicines bill and the support of two significant committees. As Courtney noted in a floor speech last week, the Education and Labor Committee was a key player in the passage of the Affordable Care Act, including provisions for pre-existing conditions and for coverage up to age 26 on parental health insurance. The congressman is holding out hope for what he has dared to say “will be the most significant piece of legislation on health care that will happen in this Congress.”
Still ahead would be the Senate, which has become the place where House bills go to die. Conservative Republicans have begun rolling out some details of a plan they are working on to replace the overall Affordable Care Act. Yet despite the general loathing of Obamacare in the Senate and the White House, some senators, at least, have shown by introduction of prescription drug-related bills that they see the urgency. A bill authored by Republican Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, the Lower Health Care Costs Act, has advanced in the Senate. The president’s signature is required for a bill to become law, of course. Donald Trump has acknowledged in campaign speeches that Americans need a break on health care costs, so his signature may depend on the form that would take.
For the sake of all Americans, those who need prescription drugs now and those who will someday, The Day urges Congress to pass legislation incorporating the three provisions working their way through the House of Representatives: allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prices, greater availability of generics and a cap on out-of-pocket expenses.
— The Day (New London, Conn.)