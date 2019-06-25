Your property taxes have tripled in the past 20 years, and the reason has virtually nothing to do with local town, city or county spending. These increases have everything to do with state cost shifting. The actions of the state, including the governor, both political parties of the Legislature and the courts, have been systematically breaking nearly every promise government has made to municipalities and counties.
It is critical to understand the effect that state-level budget decisions have on local property taxes. The financial burden is shifted to local government when the state reduces funding for any program developed to help New Hampshire citizens.
The state has clearly shirked its responsibility at the expense of the local property taxpayer. Here are a few examples:
In enacting the Meals and Room Tax in 1967, the state bargained with the municipalities: If the municipalities agreed to collect revenue for the state, the state would split the revenue 60 percent/40 percent. Today, only 21 percent of that revenue is shared with municipalities.
The Business Profits Tax was enacted in 1969, again with the state promise that if the municipalities collected this tax locally, it would be returned to the local municipalities. That revenue sharing has decreased over time, to the point that he state now returns no revenue to the municipalities.
The state long ago promised to help communities maintain and improve Class IV and V local roads. This resulted in the Legislature’s establishing a sustainable plan, using highway block grants, to maintain and improve local roads and highways, funded solely by the gas tax. Only once in 23 years has the gas tax been increased. As a result, approximately 30 percent of local roads and highways are in poor — or worse — condition.
Similarly, due to the lack of realistic funding through gas tax and tolls for state bridge aid, there will be as many “red-listed” bridges 10 years from now as there were 10 years ago. There is no state plan to honor the promise of providing adequate bridge aid to communities.
Over the decades, the state has gradually, but significantly, shifted the costs of nursing home and other long-term care to the local property taxpayer. Since 1998, county taxpayers have gone from paying zero toward the state’s share of Medicaid rates to more than 50 percent. Those costs are going to rise substantially as our population ages and needs more care.
In 1967 the state insisted that all communities consolidate their local pensions and form one single retirement system for all public employees. In return for this, the state enacted a statute that promised to make funding contributions to this N.H. Retirement System, thereby mitigating the cost to local communities. In the past few years, the state has broken that promise and transferred tens of millions of dollars of funding burdens onto the local property taxpayers. This saved the state budget from having to contribute its promised 35 percent contribution.
State environmental grants to make water/wastewater plants modern and safe have been reduced by more than two-thirds and dozens of projects are now in the “delayed and deferred” pile. That means that if (or when) your community encounters water or wastewater quality issues, the funding will need to be found within your community for these hugely expensive projects.
The state has virtually abandoned its promises to provide aid to local communities. If you are wondering who funded the “Rainy Day Fund” or created the state budget surplus, it was local property taxpayers.
We have local senators and state representatives in Cheshire County who understand this cost-shifting and who have done their best to ease the burden on property taxpayers.
However, this is a call to arms; their voices are not enough to accomplish real change. It will take every selectperson and thousands of citizens to make our voices heard in Concord and, more importantly, in the voting booth.
We have a right to institute responsible state funding practices that generate the revenue necessary to meet the state’s statutory obligations without leaning so heavily on local property taxpayers.
Let the discussion begin.