Here’s how the 100-plus registered voters in Roxbury, one of New Hampshire’s smallest towns, cast their ballots in general elections:
First, they enter the antechamber of their meeting house, a room that measures roughly 6 feet by 6 feet. Then they open a door to the main hall, which is a simple unadorned space of perhaps 1,500 square feet.
Immediately on the right they approach a small table behind which sit three poll workers. The workers check in the voters and hand them paper ballots after which voters walk about 15 feet to a couple of other tables; the tabletops are partitioned so that voters can sit next to each other while filling out their ballots in privacy.
Next, the voters walk 20 feet or so to hand their ballots to the town clerk and the moderator, who inserts the ballots into a sealed box. That’s it. Voting is done.
Some people reasonably wonder how this is going to work next November, after the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic has — possibly — passed but still before a vaccine or a cure for the deadly disease has been found and when a modicum of social distancing will surely still make sense.
In a recent interview with N.H. Public Radio, Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan said that the department is considering relaxing some rules about who can use absentee ballots next November, but he added that he’s not a fan of going so far as allowing anyone who wants an absentee ballot to get one.
Among other things, Scanlan says that the state Constitution specifically limits absentee voting to (a) people who expect to be out of town on election day and (b) people whose physical disability prevents them from getting to the polls.
Well, over the years the state’s lawbooks have been amended to include other qualifying reasons for absentee ballots, including conflicts with religious services, child-care and elder-care obligations. None of those changes apparently required a Constitutional amendment, so it’s fair to ask why such a step would be needed to allow for no-excuse absentee voting now.
Last year the New Hampshire Legislature passed a bill to allow for no-excuse absentee voting. Governor Chris Sununu vetoed the bill, saying without elaboration that it would “erode an aspect of our unique process that has New Hampshire leading the way when it comes to civic engagement.”
The Legislature failed to override the veto. This year, an identical bill — House Bill 1672 — passed the House and now awaits approval by the Senate pending a resumption of the pandemic-interrupted legislative session
Meanwhile, the governor should rethink his objections, or at least come up with a criticism that’s got more meat on it. Mr. Scanlan should also rethink his opposition to no-excuse absentee voting and give a listen to the N.H. League of Women Voters and the N.H. Municipal Association, both of which endorse the idea.
More than 30 other states — blue, red and purple — grant an absentee ballot to anyone who wants one; four of those states conduct all their voting via absentee ballots, apparently without any problem.
Despite this record, some people remain bitterly opposed to making voting more convenient for Americans. Among them is Justin Clark, a senior official in Donald Trump’s re-election campaign who recently complained that it was “beyond disgusting” that some Democrats want to remove obstacles to voting at a time of pandemic.
It’s worth noting that, for all the undocumented complaints that Republicans — including President Trump — have repeatedly made about fraud at the polls, the only known case of outright electoral fraud in recent years was the work of Republican operatives in North Carolina who in 2018 forged signatures and otherwise defiled absentee ballots in a Congressional election.
In fact, as most of the nation has clearly demonstrated, absentee voting can be an effective tool of fair elections. That has all the more appeal at a time when voting places themselves could be hazardous to voters’ health.