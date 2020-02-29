Senate Bill 588, now before the N.H. Senate, would ban wildlife killing contests. The main objective of the proposed legislation is to stop inhumane, unsporting, and wasteful wildlife killing contests, which do not reflect well on New Hampshire’s ethical sportsmen, the Fish & Game Department and its commission. This legislation would not affect lawful, regulated hunting and fishing.
In short, this is a wildlife anti-cruelty bill, not an anti-hunting bill (I like my venison, thank you).
Opponents are quick to say: “Why legislate for a non-issue? Let the Fish & Game biologists do their job.” Good question, so let’s take a closer look:
Wildlife killing contests are well-documented and legal in most states, where hundreds of participants often kill unlimited numbers of animals using any method they want. Contestants compete for prize money where the “pots” sometimes exceed $100,000.
Most people are unaware that wildlife killing contests kill thousands of wild animals every year. Fearing this public backlash, people that promote these events go to great lengths to hide them from the general public; the full extent of these contests in New Hampshire is unknown.
However, we do know of three wildlife killing contests in New Hampshire where coyotes are the prime target: 1) Pelletier’s Sport Shop in Jaffrey has sponsored coyote killing contests in recent years, the latest in 2019; 2) Hawkeye Coyote Hunt offered a $500 prize for a random drawing of photos sent in between January-March of 2018; 3) Coyote Creek Outfitters in Rochester recently sponsored a contest where prizes were given on a point system based on the number and species of animals killed, including coyotes, red and gray fox.
Like any potential pandemic, this cruelty needs to be quarantined and eliminated before it spreads out-of-control. When hunting devolves into unimaginable wildlife cruelty, where a lust for blood, money and notoriety become the goal, then any hope of good stewardship, hunting ethics and legitimate wildlife management practices take a miserable back seat.
We could avoid legislation if the Fish & Game Commission used science, experience, common sense and courage in their rulemaking to address this problem, but they choose not to; hence the need for this legislation.
The compelling need to prohibit wildlife killing contests is rooted in an age-old ethic, where hunters and wildlife managers believe, as a society, that killing animals without a legitimate reason is unjustified and unsportsmanlike. Killing an animal for a prize or trophy constitutes killing without a legitimate reason.
The sponsors and participants of the killing contests wrongly argue that these events “help prevent coyotes from taking livestock and deer.” Wildlife biologists will tell you there is no credible evidence that indiscriminate killing of coyotes or other predators effectively serves any genuine interest in managing other species. On the contrary, studies show that coyotes and other predators often respond to high mortality by increasing their offspring production.
Furthermore, random killing creates chaos that disrupts the coyote pack structure with the unintended result of more breeding, more coyotes and more predation — both of livestock and the prey animals sought by humans who hunt. Rather than removing a predator problem, predator hunters competing in wildlife killing contests are contributing to the very situation they claim to be against — the growth and expansion of these predator populations.
Because wildlife killing contests violate the ethics of “fair chase” and using what you kill, Arizona, Massachusetts, New Mexico, California, Vermont, Colorado and Maryland have passed legislation that either bans or limits these shameful events.
Now it is New Hampshire’s turn.
New Hampshire has a long tradition of promoting hunting regulations that prohibit wanton waste and promote ethical hunting and fair chase. These are the values that SB 588 represents.
Please call or email your senator and those serving on the Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee and ask them to support SB 588 on behalf of the wild creatures that are targets of this cruelty.
For further information, go to: www.gencourt.state.nh.us/senate/committees/senate — committees.aspx