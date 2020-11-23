A recent Sentinel article about how Keene is testing its sewage for traces of COVID-19 was important for two reasons.
The first is that, as the medical profession has long known, we can learn a lot about ourselves from our excretions. That principle can apply to communities as well as to individual patients.
For example, a start-up in Boston several years ago began sending robots into sewer mains to find traces of opioids – not for policing purposes (the testing isn’t specific to households) but to help public health authorities know which neighborhoods to target with drug-prevention resources.
Now that it’s known that COVID can be similarly detected, Keene is giving it a try in association with Keene State College. The step makes a lot of sense in the case of a deadly scourge that (a) is on the rise, (b) leaves some victims symptom-free and (c) has no proven cure. It’s the city’s first stab at wastewater epidemiology.
Good for Keene. Which gets to the second importance of The Sentinel’s article: It underscored the fact that Keene’s an innovator in sewage matters, and has long been so.
In the 1880s the city hired a nationally-known expert to design its first public sewer system. George Waring Jr. had made a name for himself by introducing new ways to handle human waste in disease-ridden Memphis, Tenn. In Keene, he arranged to pipe raw sewage away from homes near Central Square, thereby ending the use of backyard cesspools and leaking private privies.
Remarkably, houses that were served by the sewer system escaped a spate of diphtheria in the community in 1889. A magazine published in Concord that year described Keene’s new sewage system as the best in New Hampshire, if not New England.
To be sure, the new system had less pleasing consequences by today’s standards – it was really just a collection of pipes and vaults that channeled raw human waste into the Ashuelot River and Beaver Brook – but the system was a boon for the neighborhoods that it served.
Keene has other distinctions in and around sewage. For example, unlike most other older cities that pipe rainwater and snowmelt to their treatment plants to mix with sewage, Keene uses a separate set of pipes to send stormwater into the Ashuelot River, Beaver Brook, local wetlands and other surface waters. The tip-off is the painted yellow symbol of a fish that you see around stormwater grates in the city.
This arrangement generally avoids situations in which hard rains send stormwaters rushing into sewage treatment plants that cause overflows that send untreated human excrement into public waters.
In truth, Keene’s record hasn’t always been pristine. About 15 years ago the EPA fined the city for leaks of sewage that violated the Clean Water Act. The problem owed largely to blockages of sewer lines by roots and other impediments.
The city consequently upped its maintenance program and, not long afterwards, took another innovative step toward efficient sewage management. It launched a campaign to discourage people from using their toilets as trash bins for such things as wipes, sanitary napkins, diapers and condoms that can bunch up and clog sewer lines. One result was an entertaining music video that, regardless of whether you’re a Bruce Springsteen fan, I recommend. (Search the Internet for “Don’t Flush That Keene”).
There remains much to do regarding the city’s wastewater and stormwater, including more public education. Why? Periodic trash clean-ups of the Ashuelot find all sorts of trash that’s washed in from streets through storm drains, including discarded dog poop bags. Also, the COVID sewage testers find that they are being hampered by sanitary wipes in the pipes.
Then this: One-quarter of Keene’s 90 miles of sewer mains are 75 years or older, meaning past the point of reliable service. According to Keene’s latest capital improvement plan, at the current rate of repair it’ll take a startling 312 years to replace all those pipes.
A challenge? Yes. But over the years the city has demonstrated creativity and aptitude in and around the wastewater that it produces, and that’s a good place to start from.