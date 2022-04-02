On a sunny Florida afternoon a few years ago while I was visiting a friend, glasses of Bushmills Irish Whiskey in front of us, we were talking about the sorry state of the world and how it was going to hell in a handbasket.
As we progressed from one gloomy reflection to the next, foreign and domestic, my friend’s son, who was on the other side of the room and, we thought, not paying attention to our maunderings, suddenly interrupted us.
“Hey!” he exclaimed. “I’M here!”
We sheepishly changed the conversation to happier topics, realizing how our old-guy doomsaying must have been landing on 10-year-old ears. But I can remember thinking then, and not for the first or last time, that I was glad I’m old. And this was before COVID-19 and before Ukraine.
I think I’ve got a lot of company from others of a certain age. Who among us would want to be a kid today, looking down the barrel of the future that humankind has carved out for itself?
It was bad enough then for my friend’s son to have to overhear the pessimism of a couple of grumpy old guys.
But what must it be like for young children today, when for two years they’ve worn masks to school to keep from bringing home a virus that could kill grandma or grandpa, and for longer than that, endured regular active shooter drills? When, too often, they walk into a room, and there’s somebody on the television talking about the latest death count from COVID, predictions of melting glaciers and rising seas, and videos of Russian rockets raining down on Ukrainian hospitals and apartment buildings?
It’s little wonder that child psychologists across the country are overwhelmed with troubled kids suffering from anxiety, depression and worse, and when waiting times for those who need counseling can stretch into months.
You don’t have to look hard to find stories about the many parents unsuccessfully seeking help for their anxious children (“We could not meet the demand if we tripled our staff,” one Columbus psychotherapist told a WBNS-TV reporter).
I’ll admit that my first reaction to that was typical: Being a kid confronting an uncertain future isn’t new, and when I was a kid we didn’t have a psychologist around every corner — even with a long waiting period — to help us through our darkest fears.
Back then, we had plenty to worry about, I thought.
The polio epidemic was still in full force, and most of us knew somebody afflicted with the disease. And I was among the first generation to grow up in the shadow of the nuclear age, when the threat of a war that could end civilization was ever-present.
I vividly recall Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev pounding his shoe on the lectern at the United Nations in 1960 and threatening, “We will bury you!” And like everyone else who was alive at that time, I sweated out the Cuban Missile Crisis while watching President John F. Kennedy, dark circles under his eyes, facing down Khrushchev as the world held its breath.
Tough words from the president: “It shall be the policy of this nation to regard any nuclear missile launched from Cuba against any nation in the Western Hemisphere as an attack by the Soviet Union against the United States, requiring a full retaliatory response upon the Soviet Union.”
Tough days for a kid: I begged my father to build us a fallout shelter, which was impractical, and beyond our means in any case. And every time we would have a power outage at our home in western New Jersey, I would go out to the porch and look toward New York City to see if there was a mushroom cloud rising. I remember wondering if I would live to get married, have children, see the turn of the century.
The crisis passed, and over time, everyone relaxed in the dubious security of Mutual Assured Destruction, the semi-comforting knowledge that a nuclear war was unwinnable, that anyone lobbing a nuclear device toward anyone else would prompt a reaction that would coat the earth in nuclear fallout and end life as we know it.
So, nobody would be crazy enough to start. That’s what everyone thought.
But now here we are again, this time with a madman in charge of a newly aggressive Russia, brutalizing his neighbor Ukraine and issuing not-so-vague threats of a nuclear attack, complete with obvious preparations.
If anything, the current situation is more dangerous than what we faced in 1962. Even Khrushchev didn’t openly threaten to use his nukes. And many more countries, some with increasingly unstable leaders, now have nuclear arsenals. One reckless move or mistake by any of them could touch off a catastrophe.
One would think we all would know better, and build on the relative calm that followed the dismantling of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War soon after.
But as New York Times columnist David Brooks points out in a disquieting recent essay titled “The Dark Century,” what’s happening today is no different from what humans have been doing to each other for hundreds of years (actually thousands, according to the Bible).
“Peace is not natural,” Brooks writes. “It has to be tended and cultivated from the frailties of human passion and greed.”
And if it’s not, he says, we return to what is normal:
“The 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th centuries were normal. Big countries like China, Russia and Turkey are ruled by fierce leaders with massive power. That’s normal. Small aristocracies in many nations hog gigantic shares of their nations’ wealth. That’s normal. Many people come to despise cultural outsiders, like immigrants. Normal. Global affairs resembles the law of the jungle, with big countries threatening small ones. This is the way it’s been for most of human history.”
The difference, of course, is that, today, many of the world’s fierce and greedy leaders have the power to bring human history to an abrupt stop.
I used to wonder how my parents could be so stoic and brave in the face of the threats that kept me up at night. What I didn’t appreciate was that they had lived through the Depression and war, faced down many conflicts and threats, and had an optimism that they could weather any storm. And in the sagacity of their years, they knew better than to fret about things they couldn’t control.
I haven’t faced the challenges they did, but — with seven and a half decades of experience and alleged wisdom under my belt — the current crisis hits me differently than the one in the 1960s. I’m neither frightened nor particularly worried.
But I do worry about the children who are trying to accommodate the brutal realities of the world.
Whether they verbalize it or not, they face a far more complex and frightening future than I did, and they know it. And no amount of counseling is likely to wipe that away.