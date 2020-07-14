International students at many universities face a difficult choice for the fall semester: Transfer to another school or leave the U.S.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials announced on July 6 that new visas will not be issued to students at schools or programs that will be completely online. Foreign students also cannot choose to learn remotely if their university is offering in-person instruction but still allows students to take their classes online.
The question is: Who benefits from such a policy? How is society or the country as a whole protected? Certainly the students and the school they attend do not benefit and are not protected.
Moreover, the policy does nothing to address immigration issues because the international students are already here, having been vetted and allowed to attend school in the U.S. The policy is a solution in search of a problem.
ICE officials have not provided a rationale for the sudden announcement, although President Donald Trump has made no secret of his insistence that schools and universities return to in-person instruction.
The new immigration guidelines affect about 1.1 million students enrolled in more than 8,000 schools nationwide. None of them have control over their school’s reopening plans in the fall.
Locally, the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University criticized the move. CMU Provost Jim Garrett labeled it as“completely disregarding of the difficulties it causes our students from abroad,” and Pitt pointed out it would be “damaging to both regional and national economies.” Harvard, which has moved all of its fall classes to online instruction, joined the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in suing the federal government to block enforcement of the new policy. CMU, Penn State University and other schools have filed amicus briefs in support of the lawsuit. Seventeen states, including Vermont and Massachusetts, filed suit Monday.
The new guidelines will also undoubtedly result in additional financial losses for U.S. colleges and universities that are already facing declining enrollment because of the coronavirus pandemic. CMU had 8,669 international students and Pitt had 4,339, according to the Institute of International Education’s annual Open Doors report released in November. Those students are not eligible for financial aid and pay the full tuition rate at CMU, $57,560 per year, and the full out-of-state student rate at Pitt, $32,050 per year.
Institutions were already expecting a sharp decrease in international enrollment this school year. The new guidelines could cause even more students to pause their education in the U.S., or end it entirely.
The new requirement appears to be a not-so-subtle attempt to force universities to offer in-person classes. A case can be made for this, but probably on a school-by-school basis. And how is it the business of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in any case?
Again, what is the benefit of this policy to the nation as a whole?