Did you see the slave cemetery?”
It’s the night before Independence Day, and the four of us have just enjoyed dinner at a restaurant facing the Rondout Creek in downtown Kingston, N.Y.
Before I have a chance to answer my cousin’s question, the restaurant’s owner pauses by our table to quickly say hello, and to chat about plans for tomorrow’s old-fashioned, family-themed Fourth of July celebration along the city’s waterfront.
Dinner! Live music! Fireworks launched from the bridge that crosses the creek high above the streets! It sounds like it’s really going to be an old-fashioned Fourth — and actually on the Fourth, too, he stresses, when it should be! And then just as quick he’s off to attend to the other customers.
So, did I see the slave cemetery?
“Well, yes, I drove by it,” I reply as I hand my credit card to the waiter.
But did I see the cemetery?
A short, crushed-gravel walkway, neatly bordered with small stones, leads from the road to a small patch of hillside recently covered with a deep layer of wood mulch. Its fresh scent is still strong.
Two young maple trees, plus two more short tree stumps, rise from the mulch. And there is an uneven row of four rough, blank stones. No names, no dates. Above it all, an American flag waves lazily in the hot, muggy breeze.
A neat fence encloses the tiny slave cemetery, but there are no signs to mark it.
I’ve lived in New Hampshire for well over 40 years, but as a child I rode up and down this same steep hillside countless times on the school bus, from the 2nd grade right through high school. Back then, there was nothing to see here but grass and weeds.
The cemetery overlooks a tiny pond. I remember when that pond was surrounded by trees. Now it is ringed with houses. Today, on the birthday of our nation, I can hear children at one of those homes splashing in a swimming pool.
There’s a seashell sitting on one of the tree stumps. Gazing around in the oppressive July heat, I imagine a young girl in a white summer dress carefully placing the shell just so, while her parents, paying no attention to her, take in the view.
Moving to the shade of the maples, I wonder — just who is buried here?
I picture a Black woman cooking an elaborate dinner in the large kitchen of an affluent white family. No, this was the real world of centuries ago, not 1950s television.
Then I imagine an escaped slave who made it this far north, only to die far from his ancestral home, forgotten. Maybe.
Or a young child, taken by smallpox.
I can still hear those kids laughing across the pond. The siren call of their splashing beckons me to drive down there and do a cannonball into their pool, but instead I walk back to the hot car and head to my cousin’s house just up the road.
Nobody I’ve asked seems to know much more about it other than, “It’s a slave cemetery.” Not expecting very much, I sit down at my cousin’s computer and type in “St. Remy NY slave cemetery.”
But I immediately find a website devoted solely to slave cemeteries. And there’s a photo of the cemetery I stood in just an hour earlier — except in the photo there is a sign: “Slave Cemetery Restoration 1790-1800s.” The restoration was apparently an Eagle Scout project. But where did the sign go?
The heat plays with my mind again: A mud-covered pickup truck squeals to a stop, Confederate flag in the back window, rockabilly blasting on the 8-track player, a couple of yahoos jump out to vandalize the sign and toss it down the hillside ...
... Nah, that stuff doesn’t happen around here. Not anymore.
Back to the computer, the sum total of information next to the photo:
“Slaves, b. unknown, d. unknown”
There are also simple drawings of a blue flower and of a tiny gravestone inscribed with “RIP.”
And that’s all that remains — of how many lives?
The evening’s fireworks do not disappoint. The crowds seem most impressed by a long spray of bright red sparkles, waving back and forth — and then back again — from high atop the bridge. It’s 10 p.m. and still nearly 90 degrees out. Heat lightning from a distant thunderstorm across the river frames the pyrotechnics.
Another Independence Day is coming to a close. The legions of hawkers are selling their last Italian ices and plastic light swords and neon glow necklaces. The jam of retreating revelers begins its slow serenade up the steep hill as “Born in the USA” echoes off the darkened buildings.
I drive back to my cousin’s, a long string of headlights winding in the rear-view mirror along the creek, the pale orange moon crawling into the sky.
And then driving past the pond and up the steep hill I catch the slightest whiff of fresh wood mulch.
Freedom always comes at a price. This year on Independence Day I’m glad that I took a few moments to stand in a long-forgotten slave cemetery — right here in the land of the free.