I would not be here if not for immigrants. My grandfather, Raphael Diaz came here from Cuba in the 1920s. In 1938, he married a woman who had fled Germany just before Hitler established power there. They came here for freedom and to escape tyranny. They came here to be Americans.
Upon arriving on the shores of New York, my grandfather chose to embrace this country and immediately set to work securing housing, work and food. Knowing where he came from, he chose to work and build a life here and assimilated into American culture — not because he was ashamed, but because he believed in hard work and being able to contribute to society on his own terms. And he did.
With that said, I understand that my family’s immigration story is one of the millions of stories of similar experiences across the nation.
After immigrating, Raphael became “Ralph.” He took courses to learn English, American history, civics and everything required to become a citizen. Doing all this while working took six years. When World War II broke out, he wanted to serve his country but was ineligible for military service. He served instead in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, painting warships.
This is how I came to be. My parents’ fathers met there as they worked together and became friends. Ralph Diaz died in 1971 at 59 years old, a casualty of the war. The high-lead-content spray paint caused lung cancer.
While others may not view New Hampshire as a hotbed for immigration, they would be surprised. Nearly 60 percent of the population is made up of immigrants. The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services maintains a strong refugee program under the Office of Health and Equity, and since the 1980s, roughly 7,500 refugees have called the Granite State home. Some of the myths surrounding immigrants consist of government handouts and living assistance. This simply is not true, as many in our immigrant population have assimilated well to life here.
According to the American Immigration Council, over 6 percent of self-employed business owners are immigrants, making up a total of $154 million in generated revenue. They are an important part of our communities with 56.9 percent becoming naturalized citizens. Immigrants have helped to keep our economy healthy, with nearly $2.4 million in spending power, and have paid $170,600,000 in state and local taxes.
On the workforce front, 6 percent of workers in this state are immigrants. Our state is thriving due to some of the important contributions of our immigrant-led households.
There are still areas where we struggle as a state to overcome. The city of Manchester is an example where there is a growing immigrant population driving more opportunities, but also creating unintended consequences. Manchester encounters major challenges in education and language diversity. The educational differences between the foreign-born and native-born populations are significant. Among the city’s immigrant population, high-school education is the second most common level of educational attainment. This disadvantage creates more financial struggle and decreases their economic stability.
Language proves to be another obstacle, particularly English fluency between immigrants and native-born residents. This challenge creeps up in the classroom or the workplace, creating challenges needing additional resources to help bridge this gap.
Another unrealized consequence is the investment in infrastructure, including the city’s schools and housing developments. In this market, finding affordable housing has been tough but proves to be even tougher for those with less than a high-school degree.
New Hampshire is facing an increasing influx of newcomers to the state that brings new challenges. While the story of America and immigration is not a new story, it is our story, and our biggest challenge right now is figuring out how to successfully integrate our immigrant population and give them the resources needed without losing sight of the end goal — freedom. On their own terms.
Steven D. Smith of Charlestown, a Republican, is deputy speaker of the N.H. House of Representatives.