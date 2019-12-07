Once upon a time, I knew what was cool and what was hot. I knew who the cutting-edge musicians and artists were, what was happening in the world of fashion, what was a short-lived trend and what was a cultural milestone.
No longer.
I don’t know how I managed to acquire all this data in my younger days, before the Internet and cellphones and Facebook began deluging me with all kinds of tips, hints, celebrity gossip, manifestos and, of course, information or what passes for information. Now I can look up virtually anything. But I learn virtually nothing.
Here’s a great example: I recently read an article in The New York Times warning me that if I reply to a text from a millennial with the word “OK,” the respondent is going to take it as an insult. The explanation is that younger generations think of it as a passive-aggressive way of blowing them off. So what do they prefer? Believe it or not, “kk” — at least according to The Times, which is hardly the wokest kid on the block. Kk is not a word. It takes even less effort to type than OK, a word that has been OK by me for a lifetime. I’m already so taken aback by the fact that emojis have acquired double meanings that I don’t use them anymore. I hope the smiley face and heart are still kk, but what if they’re not? I may have inadvertently been portraying myself as a child molester.
My head is now crammed full of facts, but not necessarily the right facts. And it’s my fault. At some point I stopped being a participant in our culture and became an observer instead.
I can’t remember the last time I went to a live concert. In the old days, a bunch of us would cram into a two-wheel-drive deathtrap with bald tires and go to Northampton, Mass., Hartford, Conn., or Boston to see some obscure but really good band. Who knows how we’d heard of the band, but we’d buy the album (or several) and become fans. We’d get back at 2 or 3 in the morning and think nothing of it.
Nowadays, we all have much better cars with good snow tires — and no energy. We’d get back far too late. It’s too far to travel. My cohorts and I wouldn’t even know which musician to go see. And live music has become a lot more expensive, even though I have more spending money now than I did back then. (I guess buying the snow tires tapped me out. It’s all about priorities.)
It’s the same with movies. I think I must have stopped going to movies decades ago. Why bother, when you could rent a film, watch it in the comfort of your own home and pause it for a bathroom break whenever you wanted. Then I stopped renting movies. I have no idea who the 2020 Oscar contenders will be, but I’m positive that when the nominations are announced, I won’t have seen a single movie on the list.
I’ve always been an avid reader so I haven’t stopped consuming books, but I no longer read “meaningful” literature. Meaningful books tend to force me to think too hard about traumatic subjects and leave me feeling depressed long after I’ve read the last page. So I read trash. It’s not impossible, but extremely unlikely, that I’ve read anything that won a Pulitzer Prize for literature in recent years.
The one thing I haven’t given up on is following the news. So I can tell you the latest about the presidential impeachment process, the effect climate change is having on the fishing industry in Iceland or what’s happening with Brexit. I cannot tell you if skinny jeans are really on their way out or it’s just a vicious rumor designed to make us all go out and buy new clothes. I have no idea whether hemlines are going up or down (although I tend to favor longer skirts since they seem to pair much better with my snow boots).
As the year winds down, many newspapers are coming out with their “best of 2019” lists. These lists only prove just how tragically out of touch I’ve become. Even the folks I consider to be my “young” friends are getting older, so I’m waiting for their kids to grow up and tell me the scoop.
In the meantime, if anyone can provide me with information about the current state of our culture, let me know. In exchange, I’ll tell you all about the Icelandic fishing industry.