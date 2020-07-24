On July 14 New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner drove to two communities in southern Maine to get a sense of how COVID-19 might affect primary voting there.
He came upon two very different experiences. Of the 3,700 votes that were recorded in Kennebunk, he found that the vast majority — 2,800 — were cast as absentee ballots. Not too far away the majority of the 1,056 ballots recorded in Berwick were filled in at the town’s polling place: 577 in-person versus 479 absentee.
The disparate findings confirmed to Gardner, the Granite State’s top election official, that no one really knows what to expect when New Hampshire holds its state primary Sept. 8 and the general election Nov. 3.
During the last presidential election in 2016, about 10 percent of ballots cast in New Hampshire were absentee. In June, the UNH Survey Center found that fully one-third of registered voters said they expect to vote that way this year. And informal estimates are that more than 50 percent of voters will file absentee in 2020, now that Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill that temporarily expands the qualifying reasons for voting absentee to include concern about the coronavirus.
But of what the Maine experience says about election prospects in New Hampshire, Gardner told me last week, “We just don’t know.”
He reported that election officials in Lebanon informed him that they’re considering reducing the number of polling places this year from three to one. Such a move has logic, given estimates of increased absentee voting and also the possibility that most poll workers tend to be older folks whose vulnerability to disease argues for their staying home.
Then again, many polling places will have to be reconfigured to accommodate safe-distancing precautions — therefore possibly making in-person voting more time consuming, meaning lines of voters — so in fact there might be a need for more polling places, not fewer.
Whatever uncertainties exist — how many people will ask for absentee ballots, how many vote in person and how many poll workers will show up — the fact is that elections this year will be different. A legitimate question is whether the public will have confidence in the results.
Given the dedication and professionalism among local election workers that I’ve found in recent weeks, the answer is yes, the public will have every reason to accept the results of voting in New Hampshire in September and November.
Some politicians insist otherwise, claiming the likelihood of fraud. But until and unless such claims are backed by hard evidence of irregularities here and elsewhere, they’re just that — claims.
Yes, elections this year will be different. Some communities might set up drop-boxes to receive absentee ballots. An undetermined number of voters — and poll workers — will grapple with the mechanics of absentee ballots. The time it takes to vote in person might take longer. It might take days for votes to be fully tallied.
But New Hampshire voters have long demonstrated confidence in elections – in 2016, more than 70 percent of registered voters cast ballots — and they should continue to have such confidence, particularly since so many local and state election officials have been focusing for months on how to arrange safe voting this year.
Uncertainty comes with elections — normally about who’ll get the most votes. This year there’s added uncertainty about how votes will be cast. Granite Staters ought to be able to live with that.