When I was growing up in Claremont, parents had a choice. They could send their kids to Stevens High for free; or, if they wanted their children to attend parochial school, they could send them to St. Mary’s and pay.
I doubt that it ever occurred to anyone that the city should pay for St. Mary’s, any more than it should pay for kids who went to any other private school. But now Maine is poised to become the involuntary bellwether testing whether church and state are as separate as the Framers intended, or at least so we thought.
In Maine, more than half of its 260 school administrative units are in rural areas and do not operate their own public secondary schools. The state’s solution is to provide tuition assistance to parents who send their children to a public school in a nearby district or to a nonsectarian private school.
But what if the parents prefer a religious school over a nonsectarian one? Are they entitled to the same level of financial help from the state? Three sets of parents whose children attend Christian schools in Bangor and Waterville filed a lawsuit claiming that under the First Amendment, excluding them from the tuition assistance program violates their constitutional rights. They lost in the lower federal courts, but the Supreme Court granted review and heard oral argument on Dec. 8. The name of the case is Carson v. Makin.
In the 1947 case of Everson v. Board of Education, all nine justices accepted the Jeffersonian principle that the First Amendment creates a “wall of separation between church and state, a wall that, in the court’s words, “must be kept high and impregnable.” Before 2017, the court had never required government to provide financial assistance to religious organizations. But that year, the court decided Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia, Inc. v. Comer, holding that if Missouri used public funds to repave public preschool playgrounds, the First Amendment’s free-exercise clause requires that it do the same for church school playgrounds.
Then, in 2020, the Supreme Court held in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue that a state tax-credit program could not provide scholarships to nonsectarian schools unless it did the same for church-affiliated schools.
The court’s trajectory could not be clearer. To quote from the Book of Daniel, “the writing is on the wall.”
On Dec. 8, the Maine case played out before the Supreme Court. The lawyer representing the Maine parents, no doubt mindful of the biblical proverb that a truth speaker gives honest evidence, told the justices, “Religious schools teach religion. It is part of what they do … who they are.”
If the justices’ comments during oral argument are any indication of their sentiments — and they usually are — then it looks like the parents will win. According to Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the parents are simply saying “don’t treat me worse because I want to send my children to a religious school.” If you do, he went on, “That’s just discrimination on the basis of religion.”
The First Amendment protects the “free exercise” of religion and prohibits laws “respecting an establishment of religion.” Those words provide governing principles but do not answer the question now before the court.
For the life of me, I don’t understand how limiting public spending to nonsectarian use qualifies as unlawful “discrimination.” Indeed, as Justice Elena Kagan pointed out at the hearing, it is the schools who are “proudly discriminatory” in what students they will accept and what teachers they will employ, specifically no LGBTQ need apply. How, she rhetorically asked, will other people understand why tax dollars are going to schools that discriminate. She might also have asked how such discriminatory policies square with St. Peter’s statement that “God shows no partiality” or Mark the Evangelist’s second commandment to “love your neighbor as yourself.”
In a speech two years ago, Justice Samuel Alito told the Federalist Society that the right to free exercise of religion “is fast becoming a disfavored right.” He said nothing about the Establishment Clause, and it now seems that he and other conservative justices are choosing to treat separation of church and state as a principle to be “more honored in the breach than the observance.”
Justice Alito and his like-minded colleagues need have no concern about religion being relegated to second-class status. If anything, the opposite is fast becoming true. Religion is becoming a “superior” constitutional right. Once our highest court decides that the wall is pregnable, who knows what lies ahead?
The New York Times recently published an op-ed in support of the parochial school parents. If Maine is permitted to enforce its law, the writers contend, then the state will be penalizing parents “who want a school that provides both academic and spiritual nourishment.”
They may be correct — such parents will be incurring an expense — but no one is forcing them to do so. That’s not a penalty, it’s a choice.
The next thing you know, Claremont will be required to pay St. Mary’s tuition.