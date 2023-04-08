Persuasion is an important competency to have. There are many highly effective ways to persuade people to follow your lead which can apply to individuals and large audiences alike. But there are ineffective ways as well. Bullying, coercion and intimidation are a few examples.
But what are some of the characteristics of persuasive people?
Persuasive people are usually not aggressive, instead tending to use words and expressions that are more subtle. In an emergency, they stay confident and calm. They are rarely impatient nor pushy. They support their ideas with vivid imagery that people can easily relate to and tell stories that bring home their ideas. And they know that if their suggestion makes sense, people will eventually follow their lead.
Persuasive people are also cordial and engage people and groups all the same — with an enthusiastic tone, uncrossed arms, eye contact and a smile.
Now let us get into what they say and do.
Most people interested in effective persuasive behavior tend to ask for your point of view first. They address you by name (or the name of the group you are a part of, if applicable). Their behavior is rooted in the ways of emotional intelligence. When they offer a position to think about, they supply the specific benefits to you. Use of concrete examples with familiar situations is a plus. They offer ideas of why you should care for their position and use testimonials to support their idea. If necessary, they stress their credibility with experience, special expertise or advanced degrees.
Such content can move an audience to agreement and action. Remember, you cannot take your position too far or else people might feel cheated, exploited or misled. As a result, your influence and future business opportunities with be considerably less. Don’t let this happen!
Being in front of an audience is an opportunity to influence larger numbers of people, but not every group is the same. For your ideas to be listened to, not just heard, you need to ensure that the audience is being attentive (maintaining eye contact) and actively showing interest (head nodding, asking questions). You know your connecting when you could hear a pin drop during your proposal.
To be persuasive, the hearts and minds on both sides of the presentation need attention. The call to action is what a persuasive situation demands. Follow up to see how your ideas are doing in the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.