Editor’s note: This piece was originally published in the N.H. Business Review in February.
Paul Holloway — storied businessman, philanthropist, patron and mentor for generations of up-and-coming Granite Staters — joined the Community College System of New Hampshire board of trustees in 2003. Originally appointed by then-Gov. Craig Benson, he was subsequently reappointed by Governors John Lynch and Maggie Hassan, and most recently by Gov. Chris Sununu.
Earlier this month, Paul retired from the CCSNH board of trustees, leaving a legacy of accomplishments and an indelible imprint of his leadership on the organization.
It’s no coincidence to those of us close enough to have seen Paul’s 20-year tenure with CCSNH coincide with greater public awareness of New Hampshire’s community college system as a vibrant and essential contributor to the state’s education and workforce development landscape, bringing a new level of value, visibility and respect for the work of the seven colleges.
Among his contributions — too many to name — are that he galvanized the New Hampshire automotive industry and N.H. Automobile Dealers Association to join together in partnership with the colleges to support programs and students and to build a sustainable workforce pipeline for automotive technicians, creating an outstanding model of what an effective education-industry collaboration can achieve.
He has been a tireless advocate for the community colleges. And he constantly challenges us to do a better job at “telling our own story” — communicating about the many outstanding opportunities the community colleges provide to students of all ages and aspirations to access high-quality education taught by exceptional faculty and designed around student success.
Today, New Hampshire’s seven community colleges — located in every region of the state to serve local populations and employers — play a critical role in educating New Hampshire’s workforce. They provide affordable, accessible opportunities to thousands of students seeking career entry and/or transfer to four-year colleges and universities.
Paul Holloway’s impact on our institutions for two decades has been consistent and profound.
On behalf of CCSNH, we would like to publicly thank Paul for his leadership, support and extraordinary service.
Paul and his wife, Anna Grace, have been mainstays in education, business and philanthropy for decades, true New Hampshire icons who invest their time, talent and resources in service to their communities. We are grateful and know that our state is better for their efforts, as well as the many students who benefitted from their foresight and generosity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.