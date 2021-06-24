A year ago, the Historical Society of Cheshire County invited a handful of Keene Sentinel alumni to share tales of newsroom adventures in a program that was titled “News from the Past.”
Pat Haley of Spofford, who had worked in The Sentinel’s newsroom for many years, was to have taken part in the program, but failing health kept her away. Still, she was present in former colleagues’ salutes to her accomplishments — notably how, early on, she revolutionized the newspaper’s coverage of culture, food and lifestyles.
Dayton Duncan, a former Sentinel reporter and editor who’s known today for his documentary films, said of Pat, “What a force in the newsroom she was to transform the ‘Women’s Page’ from notices about tea parties and things like that into a very vibrant part of the paper — the Living Pages. It was an extraordinary achievement in the ’70s. Not many newspapers were doing that.”
That change was the fruit of an open mind and a can-do spirit that I began to appreciate shortly after we both showed up for our first day of work in The Sentinel newsroom in January 1970.
In the newsroom, Pat was not going to write for female readers, she was going to write for all readers. She was going to write about life, hence her eventually naming her section of the paper “Monadnock Living.”
Away from work, she showed equally adventurous inclinations. When I and Rob Wood, a local who like me had just returned from Peace Corps service in India, proposed building a shrine to the Hindu deity Ganesh on the 29-acre property where Pat lived with her husband, Edward Sullivan, she was all-in. She helped host an elegant dedication ceremony, and in the years that followed she and Edward welcomed devotees who showed up without advance notice, including a group from an Indian community in Massachusetts that conducted a wedding ceremony at the shrine.
On the surface and away from the newsroom, Pat’s life had the appearance of rural domesticity that consisted largely of gardening and cooking. But, as at The Sentinel, she was resourceful about it. She wrote well-received cookbooks in which only some of the content was recipes; she also wrote about the rich culture of food through descriptions of myths and traditions around the table.
She also traveled widely, thanks to her work as a flight attendant both before and after The Sentinel. She admittedly had not grown up worldly; she changed that as an adult.
You might notice that this column is written in the past tense — understandable since it’s about things that occurred in the past. But that tense is justified further by the fact that Pat died last week.
She leaves memories among those who worked with her and who read her. She leaves, too, the land where she and Edward made their home for so many years, since she put it in conservation a few years back.
She explained, “I grew up in the city and concrete and tall buildings, but I just treasure this land. We’re losing touch too fast.”
In sum, Pat made things happen — she welcomed and encouraged new things, she changed what needed to be changed and she saved what needed to be saved.
There are lessons in that.