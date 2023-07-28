The U.S. Army now permits the use of weapons to wound dogs, monkeys and other animals in misguided laboratory experiments after a decades-long ban. This perplexing about-face is disturbing and shortsighted and, above all, deprives injured troops of the best available human-relevant scientific research. The Army must do another about-face on this policy.

U.S. Army veteran Carla Gunn is a project manager for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

